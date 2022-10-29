ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

FanSided

3 key injured Kansas State players ahead of Texas football matchup

What could be the toughest road game of the regular season lies ahead this coming weekend for Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian against the No. 14 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman. Texas will be looking to get its sixth straight win over Kansas State, which would continue the program’s longest winning streak over the Wildcats in the history of this series.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — There is no more room for error as Oklahoma State football gets set for the final month of the season. The two-loss Cowboys most likely need to win out if they want to make it back to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State has dropped two of its last three games and face another difficult road game at Kansas this weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday in Lawrence is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the call.
STILLWATER, OK
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Several agencies respond to scene of shooting in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Several agencies responded to the scene of a shooting in Guthrie. On Tuesday, Guthrie police and Logan County deputies shot a suspect near Noble Avenue and Elm Street. Sources told KOCO 5 that the shooting involves both Logan County and the Guthrie Police Department. Guthrie police...
GUTHRIE, OK

