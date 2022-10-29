Read full article on original website
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the third period, and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which had won two straight to start a four-game trip.
Ducks overcome Karlsson’s hat trick, beat Sharks 6-5 in SO
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night. Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson and Kevin Labanc to earn his first win of the year. Stolarz finished with 39 saves to improve to 6-1 against the Sharks in his career. Adam Henrique scored twice for Anaheim. Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano and Max Comtois also scored as the Ducks won their first road game of the year, improving to 1-5-1. Karlsson had three goals and an assist for San Jose. Timo Meier added two goals.
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play. Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:07 left. Lawson Crouse also scored on a power play for Arizona, which had lost four of five. Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves. Colin White scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the second period.
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 of 30 shots.
Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach
Bruce Boudreau became the second-fastest coach in NHL history to 600 wins. He reached the milestone with the Vancouver Canucks last week in his 1,049th regular-season game. Boudreau still believes in a lot of the principles he had as an offensive player who wanted freedom to make plays with the puck and coaches with that mentality. He has also adapted to a changing landscape since he finally got his first NHL job in 2007. The past 15 years have seen changes in analytics and video study that Boudreau has rolled with into the record books.
Kreider’s overtime goal lifts Rangers over Flyers 1-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 help Thunder push win streak to 4
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the second half to defeat the Orlando Magic 116-108 for their fourth straight win. Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-3 and has a winning record for the first time since nine games into the 2020-21 season. Wendell Carter, Jr. tied a career high with 30 points and Franz Wagner added 20 for Orlando. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Magic.
