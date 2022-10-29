Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
Fultondale police officer struck on I-65 while helping stranded motorist; 2 others also hospitalized
A Fultondale police officer was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was struck on Interstate 65 while assisting a stranded motorist. The man who struck him and the female stranded motorist also were injured and taken to area hospitals. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The crash happened...
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody
Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Tuscaloosa crash kills 1, sends another to hospital
A pre-dawn crash in Tuscaloosa resulted in the death of one individual and caused life-threatening injuries to another. According to a press release, Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 3100 block of University Boulevard East around 4:32 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a crash in the area. Upon arrival, police...
Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.
Body found inside burning home in western Jefferson County
A body was found inside a burning home Friday in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and Bessemer firefighters responded at 3:20 a.m. to the residence in the 400 block of Weaver Drive, said sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a body inside. Money said...
‘May God welcome you into his kingdom’: Tuscaloosa man dies in crash with sheriff’s deputy vehicle
A 24-year-old from Tuscaloosa has died after a pre-dawn crash Saturday. According to a press release, Robert Brooks Robles was driving a Honda Accord around 2:07 a.m. when it collided head on into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit. Robles was traveling north in the southbound lanes of...
Suspect in killing of woman at Fairfield motel charged in fatal hit-and-run with carjacked vehicle
The suspect accused in a bizarre string of events in Fairfield that left a woman shot dead is now also charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old bicyclist. In all, 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault/attempted murder, robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree escape.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
CBS42.com
Teen arrested, charged in shooting that started as bar fight in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.
wbrc.com
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police would like your help in solving a 2017 double homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department issued a request for assistance in solving a double h0micide from 2017. According to a news release, two people were shot and killed inside their home on 30th Street in Ensley one day after Christmas. Stella Truitt and Anthony Shuford were identified...
Birmingham man dies 8 days after parking lot shooting at Woodlawn Chevron
A man shot at a Woodlawn gas station more than a week ago has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcello Hopson of Birmingham. He was 43. The gunfire rang out at 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Hopson was in a vehicle at the...
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar
A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
2 suspects jailed on capital murder charges in Woodlawn gas station parking lot homicide
Two suspects, including a teenager, are in the Jefferson County Jail without bond after being charged with capital murder in the shooting of a 44-year-old man at a Woodlawn gas station, police said Tuesday. Jeremy Lee Hawkins, 18, and 24-year-old Jason Martez Johnson, both of Birmingham, were initially charged with...
57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham
A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
