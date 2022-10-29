Read full article on original website
Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 cancelled by Netflix
Bad news for fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, despite the second season ending on a cliffhanger, there is to be no season three. Season two of the fantasy series was released on Netflix in mid-September 2022, and that’s going to be all we see from Bloom and her fairy friends.
Henry Cavill shoots down House of the Dragon season 2 rumours
Henry Cavill has had a dramatic week, with the announcement that he’s officially back as Superman, swiftly followed by the news that he’s leaving The Witcher. He’s clearly a busy man, but this hasn’t stopped people trying to fan-cast him in…House of the Dragon season 2, of all things.
Andor episode 9 review: The net closes in
It’s starting to hit home that Andor is ending soon, and it will be sad to see the Star Wars series come to its conclusion, but one thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a hell of a ride. Andor episode 8 kick-started a new three-part arc to build to the big finale, and episode 9 is the perfect bridge for what’s to come, with a tantalising cliffhanger hinting at all-out chaos on Narkina 5.
Millie Bobby Brown thinks Stranger Things may continue after season 5
Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, have insisted that the popular Netflix series will end after season 5. Yet, we all know how difficult it can be to walk away from a popular TV series, and few shows have ever been as popular as Stranger Things. One of the sci-fi...
Harry Potter fans baffled after new scene appears in Goblet of Fire
Goblet of Fire is one of the most memorable Harry Potter movies, with many stand-out set-pieces – from the Quidditch World Cup, to the various trials of the Triwizard Tournament, to the tragic finale. And one moment that really remains burned in the brain is the entrance of the Beauxbatons and Durmstrang students into Hogwarts’ Great Hall.
Star Wars Andor: how does Cassian plan to escape Narkina 5?
How does Cassian plan to escape Narkina 5 in Star Wars Andor? If you’ve been watching the new Star Wars series you’ll now have seen Cassian arrested in Andor episode 7 and our hero was sent to a floating Imperial prison facility in Andor episode 8. So how is Cassian going to get out of this mess?
Elf Lyons: Raven review – fierce and funny fright-night
The eye-popping final sequence of Elf Lyons’s Raven unfolds to Rage Against the Machine’s cacophonous Killing in the Name: “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me.” As an anthem for this particular show, it could not be bettered. For all that Lyons styles this comedy-horror crossover as a Stephen King homage, Raven does things its own way and no one else’s. Sure, it plays with fright-night tropes – but Lyons is up to something more complex than mere horror pastiche. This is a show about monsters: the ones that lurk in children’s imaginations, those that populate the real world – and the monstrous self that Lyons chooses to inhabit on stage.
One Piece Film: Red review (2022): the best One Piece movie yet
In 1999 one of the best anime series of all time hit the small screen, One Piece. Since then, we’ve seen the series flourish with over 1000 episodes, videogames, and plenty of spin-off films. However, in the vast sea of pirate content, the latest anime movie in the series One Piece Film: Red stands out as unique.
Star Wars Andor: Is Kino Loy a good guy?
Is Kino Loy a good guy in Star Wars Andor? To the surprise of everyone, Andy Serkis showed up in Andor episode 8. Though, he wasn’t playing some early version of Supreme Leader Snoke (we don’t think), but a brand new Star Wars character called Kino Loy. The...
Percy Jackson writer teases “new scenes” in Disney Plus show
The Percy Jackson TV series is currently in production, and Rick Riordan, the author of the original novel series, has shared some exciting news about how things are progressing on his website. “Annabeth (Leah [Jeffries]), Percy (Walker [Scobell]) and Grover (Aryan [Simhadri]) continue to amaze me with their great work,”...
Bryan Fuller’s Friday the 13th series can use “everything”
Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror movies of all time — and now, following in the footsteps of other major IPs like Star Wars, the slasher movie is now getting its own spin-off TV series over on streaming service Peacock. Bryan Fuller, who is set...
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
Star Wars Andor: Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma?
Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma in Star Wars Andor? In the latest episode of the new Star Wars series, we saw two Star Wars characters interact for the first time and it was heavily suggested that Mon Mothma is actually related to Vel Sartha, the Rebel bandit who co-ordinated the heist on Aldhani in Andor episode 6.
House of the Dragon: why do Targaryens go mad?
Why do the Targaryens go mad? Set hundreds of years before our favourite Game of Thrones characters were even born, the fantasy series House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before the Baratheons overthrew the Targaryen family. Just because the Targaryens are on the Iron Throne...
The Last of Us TV show will premiere in January 2023
The Last of Us HBO adaptation is a highly anticipated horror series, and finally, we know when the show will start. HBO has revealed that The Last of Us TV series will premiere on streaming service HBO Max January 15, 2023. This was announced in a tweet via the official...
Dustin Hoffman improvised Midnight Cowboy’s most iconic line
Dustin Hoffman has starred in some of the best movies of all time and very rarely does he give anything less than an incredible performance. He’s so good in fact, that he improvised the most iconic line from the 1969 drama movie Midnight Cowboy. In such a long and...
Star Wars Andor: what happened to the prisoners on level 2?
What happened to the prisoners on level 2? Andor has been ramping up, and the sci-fi series is now drawing close to its conclusion. In Andor episode 9, Cassian Andor continued his stint in the prison on Narkina 5, where the character is being used as manual labour to help construct machines for the Galactic Empire.
The Witcher: how old is Geralt?
How old is Geralt? Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the book series of the same name, the fantasy series The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mighty monster hunter and adventurer who protects the common folk from the various beasts and creatures that plague the land.
Chucky did an incredible ad for the Child’s Play VHS
There’s plenty of freaky horror movie dolls out there, but none are quite as fun as good old Chucky, are they? The crazy little guy certainly earned his status as the best scary toy in this advert for the ‘80s movie Child’s Play. The slasher movie features...
