Silver Alert issued for missing Montague woman
MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman in Montague.
Joan Martin of Turner’s Falls has been reported missing since 10 a.m. Friday morning.
She was last seen wearing a blue top and jeans, driving a blue 2019 Subaru Legacy. She is said to be with her 15-year-old black dog named Jada.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you can contact the Montague Police Department at (413)-863-8911.
