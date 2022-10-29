ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

Silver Alert issued for missing Montague woman

By Corina Wallenta
 3 days ago

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman in Montague.

Joan Martin of Turner’s Falls has been reported missing since 10 a.m. Friday morning.

She was last seen wearing a blue top and jeans, driving a blue 2019 Subaru Legacy. She is said to be with her 15-year-old black dog named Jada.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you can contact the Montague Police Department at (413)-863-8911.

Joan Martin of Turners Falls.
