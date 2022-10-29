ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
Point Spread For Ohio State vs. Northwestern Is Going Viral

It should surprise nobody to learn that Ohio State is favored to defeat Northwestern this Saturday. Yet even fans anticipating a blowout will stop and notice the gargantuan spread. As noted by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the 8-0 Buckeyes are 38-point road favorites over the 1-7 Wildcats. Just scoring 38...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season. Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down. CeeDee...
College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday

A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
Look: Michigan, Michigan State Handshake Photo Goes Viral

Michigan topped Michigan State on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Following the game, a skirmish broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, leading to some suspensions at Michigan State. Prior to that, Michigan and Michigan State's players shook hands on the field. A photo of Michigan quarterback...
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
