The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Offers A New “Tear-Away” Style
Despite debuting in 1994, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid has played an important role in celebrating the 40th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the celebration has welcomed an all-new “Tear-Away” style atop the mid-top proposition. Clad in an off-white tone, the upcoming sneakers replace...
Spray Painted Swooshes Tag This Nike Air Force 1
From Tartan Swooshes to its faux Moving Company, Nike’s Sportswear division has enacted a multitude of inline themes for its roster of silhouettes to indulge in throughout the year, with the latest slate spray painting its midfoot Checks onto the various model’s. Anchoring the Nike Air Max Plus 3, Dunk Low and Air Max 90 thus far, the Beaverton-based brand’s 40th anniversary silhouette is next up to flaunt the stenciled Swoosh.
Grind Soles Add A Sustainable Touch To This Kids Air Jordan 1 Low
While its mid-top construction has taken on a brunt of its grade school propositions, the Air Jordan 1 Low is looking to outfit the youth throughout the fall season with its latest construction featuring a medley of textiles. Exploring canvas overlays dipped in navy and faded yellows, the latter construction...
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement”
First teased in late September, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement” has surfaced via detailed in-hand images ahead of its rumored drop in March 2023. While countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disinterest in the retro, the pair has gained some attention for its heritage-driven, experimental look. White and black take over everything from the toe box to the profile swooshes, leaving overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in the sneaker’s most defining details: elephant print. The cement-colored choice first appeared on the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, with its appearance on sneakers outside of Tinker Hatfield’s creation being scarce over the last 34 years. Collars, “Wings” logos on the ankle and laces also opt for pitch-dark finishes, while the oft-imitated sole units underfoot revert to a greyscale arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component make for a modern Air Jordan 1 rooted in #23’s sneaker legacy.
This Multi-Color Nike Dunk Mid Is Ready For Spring 2023
The Nike Dunk Mid has been virtually absent from the Swoosh’s lineup of products for the majority of the past few years, but the silhouette seems poised to demand some attention in 2023. Recently, the mid-top proposition emerged in a multi-colored arrangement perfect for next spring. Muted “Pale Ivory”...
The Nike Air Max TW Joins In On The Lunar New Year Celebration
The Year of the Rabbit is nearly upon us, and Nike is certainly more than prepared. To go along with their Dunk High and Air Max 90 Futura — both of which surfaced earlier last week — the brand has also crafted an Air Max TW dressed up appropriately for Lunar New Year.
The adidas Campus 00s Is Ostensibly Inspired By Early 2000s Skate Shoes
While initially crafted for the hardwood, the adidas Campus was quickly adopted as a silhouette for a multitude of sub-cultures, most notably within the skateboarding ecosystem. This Fall season, The Three Stripes Originals haus has announced a retooled proposition directly inspired by the puffed up 2000s skate shoes that the silhouette reveled amongst.
New Balance Presents A Fall-Appropriate Colorway Of The 580
The New Balance 580 may not have the widespread attention of some of its counterparts, but recent collaborations with Stray Rats and Palace have reintroduced the silhouette to the masses. Recently, the once-Japan-exclusive model appeared in a mix of brown and yellow tones perfect for autumn. High-quality leather and breathable...
The New Balance 920 Returns In A Kelly Green Colorway
Compared to that of the 550 or the 2002R, the New Balance 920‘s releases are few and far between. But as we embark on the last two months of the year, we’re finally seeing another colorway from the MADE in UK silhouette. Similar to many a previous release,...
The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” Releases Via Raffle On November 3rd
Marcus Jordan and his Trophy Room team are finally dropping another collaboration on November 3rd: The Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff in Town.”. Akin to the controversial and believed-to-have-been-back-doored Air Jordan 1 from February 2021, the upcoming retro highlights another element of Michael Jordan’s professional career. The pair, which has been officially unveiled via a short film based on old Westerns, harkens back to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona during which #9 infamously told Larry Bird and Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr., there’s a “new sheriff in town.” The young Chicago Bulls guard become an international icon in the aftermath of the global event (despite not leading the time in scoring), and the rest is history.
Nike Upgrades The Air Max Plus With Lace Toggles
Lace toggles are in full swing this fall season as The Swoosh enlists its tug-to-tighten bungee cord system across a multitude of its lifestyle centric silhouettes. Most recently employed along the Air Max 97, the retooled Tuned Air proposition for the future of footwear is additionally anchored by the latter pull tab.
P.A.M. (AKA Perks And Mini) Teams Up With PUMA On An Outdoors-Inspired Capsule
From Nike ACG to adidas TERREX, many a sneaker brand has found home in the outdoors. And thanks to a bit of help from Australia-born, lifestyle label Perks and Mini, PUMA, too, is answering the call of the wild. “From the start, we saw this project as an opportunity to...
WTAPS And Vans Close Out The Year With 15th Collection Together
Having collaborated on a 25th anniversary collection back in February, WTAPS and Vans are back at it again with a four pair capsule. Starring the OG Chukka LX, OG Era LX, OG Half Cab LX and the Half Cab, the upcoming lineup of products from WTAPS and Vans keeps things simple in terms of color palette. Sandy grey takes over each of the four pairs’ suede upper constructions, with off-white and olive green tones delivering contrast across varying styles. The two options with off-white-colored sole units also feature cross-bone motifs throughout the upper, harkening back to past projects between both institutions. “WTAPS”-branded tabs are found on all four classic Vans designs, further differentiating the shoes from other offerings under the “Off the Wall” banner.
The New Balance 9060 “Burgundy” Releases On November 5th
Following its introduction via the feet’s of rapper, and last weekend’s SNL Host, Jack Harlow in a New Balance look-book, the burgundy coated 9060 has officially received a November 5th release date. Employing a clash of earthy tones and titular hues, faded suede overlays render the aforementioned shade...
Bernie Gross Reveals Scrapped Extra Butter x New Balance 574 Legacy
As one of the New-England based brands oldest and most beloved lifestyle silhouettes, the New Balance 574 has most recently presided as a collaborative heavy offering, cooking up disparate constructions via the aid of Junya Watanabe, Bodega and Salehe Bembury throughout this past year. Following their 2002R “Refined Future” pack, Extra Butter’s creative director – Bernie Gross – recently revealed a scrapped trio of legacy collaborations.
South2West8 Brings Their Fly Fishing Roots To The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge
Among the many brands housed under the Nepenthes umbrella, only Needles and Engineered Garments have received noteworthy attention from the footwear industry, earning collaborations with the likes of Vans and Doc Martens. But as revealed today, soon South2 West8 will be taking a seat next to its peers, as the Kaname Nagaoka-founded label is joining Reebok for their very own Zig Kinetica II Edge.
The Nike Air Max Plus Further Celebrates The Life Of Frank Rudy
Since the summer The Swoosh has been paying homage to the architect responsible for crafting the heralded Air Max cushioning system, enacting a sketched aesthetic across its line of Tuned Air silhouettes in tribute to M. Frank Rudy. Centering its latest celebration onto the Nike Air Max Plus, an updated...
The Nike Air Huarache Dresses Up In “University Blue”
Icy blues are all the rage this upcoming holiday season as The Swoosh enacts the winterized aesthetic across a multitude of its models, most recently the Air Force 1 “Color of the Month” – which releases this Thursday on SNKRS. And while the Air Huarache remains a year removed from its 30th anniversary, Nike is selecting the Tinker Hatfield design as the next proposition to receive the aforementioned “University Blue” scheme.
The Air Jordan 37 Low Set To Debut In Classic Chicago Bulls Colors
Previously teased by Jayson Tatum, the Air Jordan 37 Low is set to debut in a classic white, black and red style. As has been the case with other low-top iterations of the most recent Air Jordan designs, the upcoming sneakers deliver Jordan Brand’s cutting edge performance technology in a lighter, more compact package. Woven panels across the upper take on a different layout, while Formula 23 foam, carbon fiber shanks and multi-directional traction patterns underfoot maintain their original roles. The mostly white-and-black color combination throughout the shoe is Chicago Bulls uniform-friendly, in particular when considering the red flair at the collar.
The Balenciaga x adidas Collection Is Officially Releasing On November 3rd
Over the course of the last few years, adidas has made quite the effort to be break into the world of high fashion, teaming up with beloved labels the likes of Prada as well as Gucci. Balenciaga is but the Three Stripes’ latest luxury collaboration — and after holding pre-orders much earlier in the year, the two are set to officially release the collection this Thursday, November 3rd.
