COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois

(WTVO) — The expected fall COVID-19 surge has begun, as cases are starting to rise again.

Thirty-eight counties across Illinois are at an elevated level, up from 26 last week. The state recorded more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 deaths since last Friday.

There are currently more than 1,000 people hospitalized, and 129 patients are in the ICU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is encouraging people to get COVID-19 boosters and flu shots.

