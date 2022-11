The XFL is only a few months away before kicking off the 2023 season. And to get fans ready, the league unveiled the names and logos for all eight teams taking part in the season that will kick off on Feb. 18. The XFL returns after going ceasing operations during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy at the time, and the football league was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gerry Cardinale later in the year.

1 DAY AGO