Eastern Kentucky holds off Southeast Missouri State, 28-23

 3 days ago

Parker McKinney completed 35 of 42 passes for 398 yards and and Patrick Nations kicked two fourth-quarter field goals as Eastern Kentucky held off Southeast Missouri State, 28-23 on Saturday.

McKinney scored from three yards out as time expired in the third quarter, then passed for a two-point conversion to give the Colonels a 22-16 lead. Paxton DeLaurent scored from 13-yards out to get the Redhawks within two, 25-23 with 5:17 left, but McKinney engineered a nine-play, 71-yard drive to set up Nations' 21-yard field goal with 1:23 left to set the final margin.

Braedon Sloan caught six passes for 97 yards and Jayden Higgins pulled in eight for 76 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Kentucky (5-3).

DeLaurent was 27 of 46 for 375 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice for Southeast Missouri State (6-2). Ryan Flournoy caught 15 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap—top25.

