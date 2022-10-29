Read full article on original website
New York appellate division rejects challenge to new absentee ballot rules
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The appellate division of New York's State Supreme Court has now rejected challenges to New York's recently-enacted rules on absentee ballots -- with election day just a week out. This ruling means expanded access, created as a result of the pandemic, will remain intact.
On the ballot: The 19th Congressional District
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election day is one week from tomorrow and early voting is already underway. Throughout this week, CBS 6 is digging into some of the top races in the Capital Region – hearing from the candidates in their own words. One of those races...
Past due! Hochul on the hook to release "important" overdue budget update
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A due date has passed and Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) is on the hook. New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by October 30th, it's public release is required by law, but the deadline is over and gone and today, still no report.
Dems looking to keep grip on NY as polls show closing gap in Governor's race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York Democrats will seek to protect their hold on the blue state this Election Day. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is running to become the state's first elected female governor. She had been lieutenant governor and took office after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation. Hochul faces...
Troy receiving part of $500K in federal anti-violence and terrorism funding
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Five hundred thousand dollars in federal funding is now set to go to multiple law enforcement groups across the state to target terrorists -- and the Troy Police Department is getting some of that money. The funding stems from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's...
Lansingburgh CSD awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff
LANSINGBURGH, NY (WRGB) — At a time when schools across New York State and the nation are facing staffing challenges – a Capital Region district is rewarding the employees already on the payroll. Faculty and staff of the Lansingburgh Central School District got a welcoming sight on payday...
Contractor to pay $9K in restitution, convicted twice of violating worker's compensation
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The owner of a local construction company will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law. Leroy Nelson, owner of J.R.N. Construction, was sentenced this week by Judge Andra Ackerman following his plea...
ACT scores lowest in 30 years, are today's students college ready?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — (WRGB) — Scores on the ACT college admissions test have hit their lowest level in more than three decades. The numbers have experts worried about how ready students are for college. A lot of education data has come out in recent months, and these...
Delgado kicks off Adoption Awareness Month alongside hip-hop artist DMC
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to kick off Adoption Awareness Month, with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels on hand. He's best known as the founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. Delgado joking at...
NYS providing assistance to eligible households to pay heating bills this winter
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills can begin applying for home heating assistance on Tuesday, November 1. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide up to $976 this winter to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens keep their homes warm and help defray high energy costs, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday.
Rensselaer County man sentenced in 2017 hammer attack
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man sentenced in Rensselaer County for a vicious 2017 attack involving a hammer. Duncan Maclean was sentenced Tuesday to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, with five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the attack on a man in...
Capital Region radio station is already in the Christmas holiday spirit
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — One Capital Region radio station is in the holiday spirit, switching over to playing Christmas music. 103.9 The Breeze on November 1st switched over the to holiday format of non-stop Christmas music. “After what has been another crazy year for Upstate New Yorkers, we...
Fort Edward man dies following pursuit, one-car crash in Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward man is dead after a one-car crash, after he reportedly fled a sobriety checkpoint in Moreau Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., New York State Police were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Hudson Falls Road. A vehicle operated by Vincent A. Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward, NY entered the checkpoint and was stopped. According to state police, after a brief conversation with the trooper, Mancuso fled the stop, against instructions.
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say
DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
