ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

On the ballot: The 19th Congressional District

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election day is one week from tomorrow and early voting is already underway. Throughout this week, CBS 6 is digging into some of the top races in the Capital Region – hearing from the candidates in their own words. One of those races...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRGB

Lansingburgh CSD awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff

LANSINGBURGH, NY (WRGB) — At a time when schools across New York State and the nation are facing staffing challenges – a Capital Region district is rewarding the employees already on the payroll. Faculty and staff of the Lansingburgh Central School District got a welcoming sight on payday...
WRGB

Delgado kicks off Adoption Awareness Month alongside hip-hop artist DMC

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to kick off Adoption Awareness Month, with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels on hand. He's best known as the founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. Delgado joking at...
WRGB

NYS providing assistance to eligible households to pay heating bills this winter

SYRACUSE N.Y. — New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills can begin applying for home heating assistance on Tuesday, November 1. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide up to $976 this winter to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens keep their homes warm and help defray high energy costs, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday.
WRGB

Rensselaer County man sentenced in 2017 hammer attack

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man sentenced in Rensselaer County for a vicious 2017 attack involving a hammer. Duncan Maclean was sentenced Tuesday to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, with five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the attack on a man in...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region radio station is already in the Christmas holiday spirit

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — One Capital Region radio station is in the holiday spirit, switching over to playing Christmas music. 103.9 The Breeze on November 1st switched over the to holiday format of non-stop Christmas music. “After what has been another crazy year for Upstate New Yorkers, we...
WRGB

Fort Edward man dies following pursuit, one-car crash in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward man is dead after a one-car crash, after he reportedly fled a sobriety checkpoint in Moreau Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., New York State Police were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Hudson Falls Road. A vehicle operated by Vincent A. Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward, NY entered the checkpoint and was stopped. According to state police, after a brief conversation with the trooper, Mancuso fled the stop, against instructions.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say

DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy