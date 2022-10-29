Cain Velasquez’s appeal for his bail has been denied. It appears that former UFC champion Cain Velasquez will remain in prison until his court hearing. The longtime UFC fighter has been sitting in jail for eight months following his arrest for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man while targeting another man back in February. Since his arrest, Velasquez’s legal team has been trying to push for release on bail but the plea keeps getting denied. They have tried again recently only for it to be denied once again.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO