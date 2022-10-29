Read full article on original website
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
Tommy Fury Not Impressed With Jake Paul & Wants To Settle Beef: ‘I Don’t See Him Beating Any Average Boxer’
Tommy Fury did not get convinced by Jake Paul about his boxing abilities after defeating Anderson Silva. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on mixed martial arts icon Silva in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. He faced his toughest test yet in the former UFC middleweight champion and managed to edge him out by a unanimous decision in a competitive fight.
MMAmania.com
Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’
Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
BJJ Icon Hannette Staack Gets MMA Debut Win With A Vicious Kimura (Highlights)
Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Hannette Staack won her first-ever mixed martial arts fight. Staack is a seven-time world champion in jiu-jitsu and is tied with Kyra Gracie as the second-most accomplished woman with three ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) gold medals, one behind the four-time winner Gabi Garcia. She also got inducted into the IBJJF Hall of Fame for her achievements.
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
Beneil Dariush Wants the Winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler; ‘Those Are Great Fights’
After his big win at UFC 280, Beneil Dariush is looking to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible. Scoring a unanimous decision win over Mateusz Gamrot in his last outing, Dariush is already looking for his next opponent and has some big names in mind. In an interview with Luke Thomas of Morning Kombat, Dariush suggested a few top tier names for his next matchup including the winner of UFC 281’s massive lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.
Sean O’Malley Reveals Feeling Concussed Immediately Following UFC 280 Bout
Sean O’Malley was feeling the effects of his fight with Petr Yan afterward. In the wake of the UFC 280 fight card that went down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22, one man may have earned himself a title shot. Sean O’Malley set out to prove his haters wrong and take down the number one-ranked ... Read more
Daniel Cormier Says Nate Diaz ‘Isn’t Afraid’ of Jake Paul Following Backstage Scuffle at Paul vs. Silva PPV
As social media star Jake Paul and MMA legend Anderson Silva were getting ready to mix it up inside the squared circle, Nate Diaz was causing chaos backstage. Following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Nate Diaz walked away from the UFC after 15 years with the promotion. Showing interest in trying his hand at boxing, the Stockton Samurai already helped set the stage for a showdown inside the boxing ring with the YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.
TJ Dillashaw Explains His Reasoning Behind Taking The UFC 280 Fight Injured
TJ Dillashaw thought he could outstrike Ajamain Sterling even with a dislocated shoulder. TJ Dillashaw was betting on himself at UFC 280 to go out and regain his lost UFC bantamweight title. The problem was that he showed up compromised and was, therefore, shut down within two rounds by the champion Aljamain Sterling. After the fight, it was revealed that Dillashaw had been battling a shoulder injury throughout his training camp and suffered the same issue during the fight.
Israel Adesanya Says Alex Pereira’s Giving Him ‘Paulo Costa Vibes’ After the Diss Videos
Israel Adesanya is getting ‘Paulo Costa vibes’ from Alex Pereira ahead of their title fight. Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones giving advice to Pereira. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to clash with longtime foe Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 on Nov. 12. It will mark the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus. Adesanya goes into the fight looking to avenge his two losses to Pereira, which happened in the sport of kickboxing.
Cain Velasquez’s Petition For Appeal Has Been Denied
Cain Velasquez’s appeal for his bail has been denied. It appears that former UFC champion Cain Velasquez will remain in prison until his court hearing. The longtime UFC fighter has been sitting in jail for eight months following his arrest for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man while targeting another man back in February. Since his arrest, Velasquez’s legal team has been trying to push for release on bail but the plea keeps getting denied. They have tried again recently only for it to be denied once again.
Cris Cyborg Rules Out Amanda Nunes Rematch, Wants to Fight Kayla Harrison and Katie Taylor; ‘UFC Don’t Like to Pay the Fighters’
Cris Cyborg, the first Grand Slam Champion in mixed martial arts history, sat down with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo to discuss multiple potential match-ups waiting for the general consensus GOAT of women’s MMA. With nearly two decades of excellence under her belt, Cris Cyborg has seen it...
Henry Cejudo Calls Islam Makhachev a Future Welterweight Champion; ‘He’s Gonna Snatch That Title Too’
‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo sees big things in the future for new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 280, submitting the most prolific finisher in the promotion’s history, Charles Oliveira, to capture his first UFC title. Now as the king of the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev will gun for the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. The Dagestani destroyer is slated to face reigning featherweight champion and top P4P-ranked fighter Alexander Volkanovski when the promotion heads to the land down under in February.
Sports World Reacts To Women's College Soccer Fight News
How often do you see a fight break out at a women's college soccer game?. As noted by The Comeback, players from Ole Miss and LSU got into an on-field fight on Sunday afternoon, leading to three players getting ejected. "Toward the end of the second overtime period, Ole Miss’...
Henry Cejudo Calls For Interim Title Fight With ‘Ronald MethDonald’ Sean O’Malley
Henry Cejudo might not be fighting Aljamain Sterling next, so he’ll settle for the next best thing. ‘Triple C’s’ campaign for an immediate title shot at UFC 284 would be shut down by current king Aljamain Sterling, citing the former champ needs to get a win before challenging him for the title. Plus, ‘Funkmaster’ wouldn’t be ready to rock at that time.
(Video) ‘Sober October’ Joe Rogan Racks Up 75 Push-Ups During Podcast
Joe Rogan is a different animal. In addition to his enormously popular podcast show, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is known far and wide as one of the most influential voices in the world. The Challenge. On a special ‘Sober October’ episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, the podcast host...
