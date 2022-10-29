Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Top gastroenterologists gave a glowing review of new weight loss drugs, and ranked them in order of effectiveness
New medical guidelines have been published that strongly recommend certain weight loss drugs. The researchers ranked the drugs, with semaglutide (aka Wegovy) coming out top. Study author Perica Davitkov told Insider he was surprised by how well the drugs work. The American Gastroenterological Association has for the first time released...
Walking Each Day to Avoid Weight Gain?
According to new research, walking can help prevent weight gain, obesity, and chronic illnesses. A daily step count of at least 8,200 has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression.
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
cohaitungchi.com
Free 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss
Trying a 1000 calorie meal plan for weight loss? Here is a free online diet plan sample menu that provides all the essential macro-nutrients that your body needs. 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss SAMPLE MENU:. One of the things that I don’t like about recipes is that I...
TODAY.com
How this woman lost 50 pounds by walking and eating a 70/30 diet
Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
Elon Musk says he used a popular weight-loss drug to get 'fit, ripped, and healthy'
Elon Musk credited fasting and the weight-loss drug Wegovy for what a fan called his "ripped" body. Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide, helps manage diabetes and was also approved last summer for obesity. The drug is expensive and in high-demand, and can come with gastrointestinal side effects. Elon Musk's secret...
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
Study decodes how late-night eating leads to diabetes and weight gain OLD
Scientists have uncovered why disruption to the sleep cycle and eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain, an advance that has broad implications for dieting and sleep loss.Nearly a tenth of the global population has diabetes, with the chronic health condition being the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths in 2019, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).The WHO also reported that about two billion adults across the world are overweight, of whom more than 650 million are considered to be affected by obesity.While studies have shown that overnutrition is linked to changes in fat...
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
What’s The Best Time To Eat Dinner For Digestion And Weight Loss? Here’s What Health Experts Say
Although you may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we also can’t forget the monumental importance of dinner; how you end your day can be just as impactful on your health as how you start it. And as it turns out, it isn’t just what you eat that can make a difference—it’s also important to pay attention to when you eat it. According to health experts, the time at which you eat dinner plays a major role in functions like digestion, sleep, and metabolism. Luckily, there’s one rule they swear by for ensuring optimal results.
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
Doctor Criticizes Trend of Using Diabetes Drugs for Weight Loss: 'People Who Need These Drugs Can't Get Them'
A doctor is warning people to steer clear of a TikTok trend that's also popular in Hollywood circles which involves off-label use of prescription diabetes drugs for fast weight loss. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm — to help lower...
Healthline
Diet and Osteoporosis: Nutrients, Diet Tips, and More
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and the breakdown of bone tissue. When you have osteoporosis, your bones become weaker (. This condition is more common in women and elderly people. In fact, a 2021 review reported that the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis in women was 23.1%, while the prevalence of osteoporosis among men was found to be 11.7% (
Healthline
Low-Carb Diet May Help People with Pre-Diabetes Lower Their Blood Sugar Without Meds
A new study found people who followed a low-carb diet for six months saw a drop in blood sugar levels. Around 37 million Americans have diabetes, of which 90–95% of cases are type 2 diabetes, according to the. . , where blood glucose levels are elevated but not high...
Is fiber good for weight loss?
We ask the experts how upping your fiber intake could be good for weight loss
Women's Health
Are Carrots Keto-Friendly? A Nutritionist Breaks It Down
The keto diet can get confusing when it comes to which foods you can eat and will keep you in ketosis. It requires you to have a good understanding of what are carbs, proteins, and fat are to help you stay within the diet's parameters for macronutrients. And while you may assume that all veggies would be allowed on the keto diet (because, hello, vegetables!), not all are actually ideal picks on keto.
