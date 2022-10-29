Although you may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we also can’t forget the monumental importance of dinner; how you end your day can be just as impactful on your health as how you start it. And as it turns out, it isn’t just what you eat that can make a difference—it’s also important to pay attention to when you eat it. According to health experts, the time at which you eat dinner plays a major role in functions like digestion, sleep, and metabolism. Luckily, there’s one rule they swear by for ensuring optimal results.

14 DAYS AGO