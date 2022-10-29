Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Lady Bearcats land No. 18 seed in the playoffs
The playoff bracket for girls’ volleyball in Louisiana has been set, and the Ruston Bearcats have secured the 18th spot overall. The team will travel south to take on No. 15 Terrebonne Tigers in a matchup against a team they have already faced twice this season in tournament play for a Wednesday matchup scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
KTBS
Griffin's POTW: Dominick Strickland
Dominick Strickland played several positions in his time at Jonesboro-Hodge, but his senior season was cut short due to injury. "Nothing is promised to you. Like you can get injured at any time, so going out for myself and not just relying on football is very important setting myself up for success in the future."
The Union Parish Farmers look to face unbeaten Carroll Bulldogs for the district title game in week 10
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — All signs point towards another high school football state championship for the Union Parish Farmer. Trayvion Holly led the rushing attack against Wossman on Friday for the district win. Holly with a first-half performance before retiring for the remainder of the game. Trayvion had 14 carries for 209 yards and […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Only general admission tickets remain for RHS-West Monroe game
Reserved tickets for the Ruston vs West Monroe game Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium sold out quickly on Monday morning. RHS announced during the day on Monday that general admission tickets are still available for the contest which pits the 5th ranked Bearcats (8-1) against the 7th ranked Rebels (7-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Monroe, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The West Monroe High School basketball team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Jonesboro, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Summerfield High School basketball team will have a game with Weston High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Union Parish welcomes Wossman for a week 9 high school football match-up
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The (7-1) Union Parish farmers face the (3-5) Wossman Wildcats in a homecoming week nine game. Watch the video above for a preview breakdown of the match-up between the Union Parish Farmers and the Carroll Bulldogs.
KNOE TV8
Grambling State University increasing security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University (GSU) is increasing their security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022. Last year, celebrations were overshadowed by two deadly on-campus shootings. This year, GSU is executing a new plan to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors. GSU Chief of Police Rodney...
Shreveport, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Natchitoches Central High School football team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
The coaches are facing charges of Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston/West Monroe tickets go on sale this morning
Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both teams as the Bearcats can secure a top 4 seed and a first round bye with a victory over the Rebels.
Louisiana Living: Louisiana Delta Community College
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Wendi Tostenson with Louisiana Delta Community College joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Dr. Tostenson discusses Louisiana Delta Community College’s role in the new GUMBO Grant. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
KNOE TV8
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.
KTBS
What's Happening: Nov. 4-6
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Hebert's Town & Country & Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission present the 2022 LRCA Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana!. Over $250,000 awarded in cash and prizes to the top...
KTBS
2022 Super Retriever Series Crown Championship Retriever Trial held in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport-Bossier City is hosting the Super Retriever Series this week. SRS features the best dog and handler teams from around the country as they compete on the dock and in the field for thousands of dollars in prize money and a chance to win the annual SRS Crown Championship.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
cenlanow.com
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker on a lift station project was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause...
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
KTBS
Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
Comments / 0