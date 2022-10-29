Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.Follow F1 updates with The Independent Read More Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech ventureLando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren dealMax Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott

3 HOURS AGO