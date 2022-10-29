Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Autoweek.com
Most Dominant F1 Season Ever? Max Verstappen Wins F1 Mexican Grand Prix
Formula 1’s Mexico City Grand Prix started with promise but fizzled out into a drab encounter, as World Champion Max Verstappen made history with win number 14 of his championship season. Max-ico again!. Verstappen was undoubtedly the favorite heading into the weekend in Mexico, having taken three victories in...
Max Verstappen accuses Sky Sports of being ‘disrespectful’ after Red Bull boycott
Max Verstappen accused Sky Sports of being “disrespectful” and “living in the past” after Red Bull boycotted the broadcaster at the Mexican Grand Prix.Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to address Sky on Sunday.Their unprecedented stance came a week after Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.It is understood Red Bull have grown increasingly frustrated with Sky’s coverage since the contentious Abu Dhabi finale. Sky Sports declined to comment when contacted by PA.Confronting the subject after he won for a record-breaking...
Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues
Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,...
SkySports
Toto Wolff annoyed by Mercedes' 2022 F1 form | 'We've made decisions that were simply wrong'
Mercedes have been trying to claw back the deficit to their rivals in a season plagued by aerodynamic issues stemming from an extreme car design. While the Silver Arrows are closer to the front with two podiums in a row, a win has alluded them, with Lewis Hamilton bemoaning Mercedes not splitting the strategy at last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo has 2023 'plan' amid hope for F1 return | George Russell: We'd like him at Mercedes
Daniel Ricciardo believes a break from Formula 1 will be a "blessing in disguise" and has confirmed he is still talking to "certain teams" about a reserve role in 2023, with George Russell giving his Mercedes endorsement. Since seeing his McLaren contract cancelled in August, Ricciardo has seen his viable...
Ross Chastain pulls craziest move ever against wall to make Championship 4
Ross Chastain pulled a move for the ages to qualify for the Championship 4. Chastain was running 10th on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Sunday and needed to surpass Denny Hamlin in order to make the final spot in the Championship 4. Realizing he didn’t...
Autoweek.com
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Leftovers: Paddock Overcrowding, Hamilton Takes Dig at Alonso
Fans didn't notice, but Formula 1 drivers have had enough with overcrowded conditions in the paddock in Mexico City. That, along with American Logan Sargeant falling just one lap shy of a Super License point lead the day-after leftovers from a busy F1 Mexican Grand Prix. Autoweek rounds up some...
Max Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Martin Brundle has backed colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bullboycotted Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was unhappy after pit-lane reporter Kravitz claimed in his Notebook show the previous week that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of an eighth world title after the controversial finish to last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman, who claimed his first World Championship with a final-lap overtake on Hamilton after safety car and lapped car chaos, stated that Sky’s coverage had been “disrespectful”, resulting in the double world champion and team principal Christian Horner refusing to speak to Sky pundits...
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen becomes a truly dominant champion
Max Verstappen says he is not interested in statistics - but he knows enough about them to understand the magnitude of what he achieved in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen's 14th victory of a year that has simply rolled over and surrendered to him and his Red...
F1 fans go wild for Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo's cheeky hand gesture to rival just before overtaking him during amazing run to finish seventh at the Mexican Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has delighted Formula One fans by proving he's got his swagger back with a cheeky gesture as he staged a series of stunning overtakes at the Mexico Grand Prix. The Honey Badger showed vintage form at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to surge from as far back as 13th...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed to ‘reinvent himself’ after racing
Lewis Hamilton has been backed to “reinvent himself” in a “second or third career” after racing by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a difficult season off the back of controversially missing out on a record eighth title in Abu Dhabi last year.The 37-year-old is yet to win a race in 2022 and is currently fifth in the Driver Standings, with Red Bull and Ferrari producing a quicker car than Mercedes after a change in regulations.While the Silver Arrows are hopeful of being back in the hunt in 2023, Mercedes CEO Wolff praised Hamilton’s “intelligence”...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton teams up with sports stars for exciting new tech venture
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.Follow F1 updates with The Independent Read More Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech ventureLando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren dealMax Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move
Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfiniti 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday
The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
ESPN
Max Verstappen claims record 14th win of season in Mexico
Max Verstappen became the first ever Formula One driver to win 14 races in a season with an easy victory at the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen, 25, who wrapped up his second world championship at the start of the month, led away from pole position and never looked likely to lose the victory.
Red Bull’s self-made headlines take shine off Max Verstappen’s stardust
It’s now there in black and white: the supremacy of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team this season is officially unmatched. The world champion’s cruise to the chequered flag at the Mexico City Grand Prix – his 14th win of the season, Red Bull’s 16th – saw the flying Dutchman break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for victories in a single season and, with two races to go, there’s every chance Verstappen will add to that tally and in doing so set a likely insurmountable haul for the future.A mammoth achievement, no doubt, even if there are more...
Comments / 1