Sean O’Malley is the new number-one-ranked bantamweight and is looking for the title shot and money. Following the UFC 280 event, many believed that Sean O’Malley in the rightful next title contender to take on champion Aljamain Sterling. However, following Sterling’s win, UFC president Dana White spoke about the possibility of retired champion Henry Cejudo coming back and getting an immediate title shot. O’Malley believes he is the best option and the one fans want to see. He is a fan favorite and one of the most popular fighters on the roster. He feels in terms of selling a fight he vs. Sterling will do well on a PPV card.

1 DAY AGO