Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Related
Tommy Fury Not Impressed With Jake Paul & Wants To Settle Beef: ‘I Don’t See Him Beating Any Average Boxer’
Tommy Fury did not get convinced by Jake Paul about his boxing abilities after defeating Anderson Silva. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on mixed martial arts icon Silva in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. He faced his toughest test yet in the former UFC middleweight champion and managed to edge him out by a unanimous decision in a competitive fight.
Beneil Dariush Wants the Winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler; ‘Those Are Great Fights’
After his big win at UFC 280, Beneil Dariush is looking to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible. Scoring a unanimous decision win over Mateusz Gamrot in his last outing, Dariush is already looking for his next opponent and has some big names in mind. In an interview with Luke Thomas of Morning Kombat, Dariush suggested a few top tier names for his next matchup including the winner of UFC 281’s massive lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.
Sean O’Malley Is Looking For A New UFC Contract Before Title Fight With Aljamain Sterling
Sean O’Malley is the new number-one-ranked bantamweight and is looking for the title shot and money. Following the UFC 280 event, many believed that Sean O’Malley in the rightful next title contender to take on champion Aljamain Sterling. However, following Sterling’s win, UFC president Dana White spoke about the possibility of retired champion Henry Cejudo coming back and getting an immediate title shot. O’Malley believes he is the best option and the one fans want to see. He is a fan favorite and one of the most popular fighters on the roster. He feels in terms of selling a fight he vs. Sterling will do well on a PPV card.
BJJ Icon Hannette Staack Gets MMA Debut Win With A Vicious Kimura (Highlights)
Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Hannette Staack won her first-ever mixed martial arts fight. Staack is a seven-time world champion in jiu-jitsu and is tied with Kyra Gracie as the second-most accomplished woman with three ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) gold medals, one behind the four-time winner Gabi Garcia. She also got inducted into the IBJJF Hall of Fame for her achievements.
Julianna Pena Set For Desk Analyst Debut At UFC Fight Night 214
Julianna Pena will make her desk analyst debut at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 214 event. UFC Fight Night 214 will take place Saturday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Thanks to MMA Junkie, we have some idea of what the broadcast will look like. The main card will...
Sean O’Malley Reveals Feeling Concussed Immediately Following UFC 280 Bout
Sean O’Malley was feeling the effects of his fight with Petr Yan afterward. In the wake of the UFC 280 fight card that went down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22, one man may have earned himself a title shot. Sean O’Malley set out to prove his haters wrong and take down the number one-ranked Petr Yan, and that is exactly what he did. O’Malley came into the fight ranked 11th in the bantamweight division and stepped out in the number one spot. The bout was a hard-fought war that saw O’Malley get his hand raised after a split decision.
Khalil Rountree Defends Questionable Split Decision Win Over Dustin Jacoby; ‘It Was a Victory for Me’
On Saturday night, Khalil Rountree scored a split decision victory over Dustin Jacoby, though not everyone agreed with the judges. It was another example of judges disagreeing with pretty much everyone at UFC Vegas 63 when they gifted Rountree a decision that appeared to be a no-brainer for his opponent. Heading into the third round as a -1300 favorite according to the live odds, Jacoby found himself on the wrong side of the split, losing two rounds of the three rounds on two scorecards.
Israel Adesanya’s Coach Eugene Bareman Explains ‘Fractures’ During Fight Camp
Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman discusses some problems during his training camp. Israel Adesanya is setting out for his sixth UFC middleweight title defense when he takes on Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya has proven himself as one of the very best fighters in the world. He has never lost n the UFC middleweight division and his only professional loss came when he tried to move up to light heavyweight to battle for that belt. Since he burst on the scene back in 2015, he already had an extensive kickboxing background and dangerous striking skills. He learned this and more at his home gym City Kickboxing.
Cain Velasquez’s Petition For Appeal Has Been Denied
Cain Velasquez’s appeal for his bail has been denied. It appears that former UFC champion Cain Velasquez will remain in prison until his court hearing. The longtime UFC fighter has been sitting in jail for eight months following his arrest for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man while targeting another man back in February. Since his arrest, Velasquez’s legal team has been trying to push for release on bail but the plea keeps getting denied. They have tried again recently only for it to be denied once again.
Jake Paul Opens As Sizeable Betting Favorite Over Nate Diaz In Potential Boxing Fight
The oddsmakers have backed Jake Paul as a big betting favorite over Nate Diaz in a potential boxing fight. This past Saturday, social media sensation turned boxer Paul faced mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva in the headlining bout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. He put in a competitive performance and scored a knockdown of ‘The Spider’ to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Henry Cejudo Calls Islam Makhachev a Future Welterweight Champion; ‘He’s Gonna Snatch That Title Too’
‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo sees big things in the future for new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 280, submitting the most prolific finisher in the promotion’s history, Charles Oliveira, to capture his first UFC title. Now as the king of the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev will gun for the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. The Dagestani destroyer is slated to face reigning featherweight champion and top P4P-ranked fighter Alexander Volkanovski when the promotion heads to the land down under in February.
Cris Cyborg Rules Out Amanda Nunes Rematch, Wants to Fight Kayla Harrison and Katie Taylor; ‘UFC Don’t Like to Pay the Fighters’
Cris Cyborg, the first Grand Slam Champion in mixed martial arts history, sat down with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo to discuss multiple potential match-ups waiting for the general consensus GOAT of women’s MMA. With nearly two decades of excellence under her belt, Cris Cyborg has seen it...
Frankie Edgar Says He’ll ‘Follow Through’ On Retirement Plans At UFC 281: ‘All Good Things Come To An End’
Frankie Edgar’s legendary MMA career is coming to an end. After 35 pro fights, the former UFC Lightweight Champion has decided his next fight will be his last. Edgar’s last dance comes against Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 inside the legendary Madison Square Garden. Edgar Explains Why He’s...
Jake Paul Wants to Fight Nate Diaz in 2023, Says He is ‘Easy Work’
Jake Paul thinks Nate Diaz is an easy opponent for next boxing match. Paul took the next step in his boxing journey by beating MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29. Backstage earlier in the evening, Nate Diaz – who was in attendance to support his teammate Chris Avila – had an argument with one of Paul’s team members.
Former Bellator Fighter Ian Coughlan Opens Up on Struggles After 15 Months From Paralyzing Injury
Former Bellator fighter Ian Coughlan has opened up about his struggles after suffering a paralyzing injury. Coughlan made his professional mixed martial arts debut against Maciek Gierszewski after six fights as an amateur. He scored an armor submission that got the attention of Bellator. Coughlan got pitted with Constantin Gnusariov for Bellator 227 in Sep. 2019 for his first showing under the banner. Gnusariov managed to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards by a unanimous decision.
Sean O’Malley: Henry Cejudo Only Wants To Fight Because He Has 37 Dollars Left In The Bank
Sean O’Malley believes Henry Cejudo is hurting for money, leading to his call-out of him recently. Sean O’Malley Claims Henry Cejudo Is Short On Cash. O’Malley was recently a guest on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani to reflect on his victory over Petr Yan from UFC 280.
Logan Paul Calls For MMA Fight With Andrew Tate: ‘Me Vs. Tate In The Octagon’
Logan Paul wants to fight Andrew Tate, but not inside the boxing ring. The elder Paul brother would rather face the former kickboxer inside the Octagon. In the past, Paul has stepped into boxing ring and the wrestling ring, where he currently competes for the WWE. His next pro wrestling match comes against Roman Reigns next weekend, but Paul can’t help but think about another potential foe.
Uriah Hall Says ‘Revenge is Coming’ for Jake Paul After He Defeated Anderson Silva; ‘I Don’t Think Jake Hits That Hard’
Former UFC middleweight prospect Uriah Hall was successful in his professional boxing debut on Saturday night. Hall squared off with NFL running back Le’Veon Bell as part of the undercard to the highly-anticipated boxing showdown between YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul and MMA legend Anderson Silva. In a four-round cruiserweight contest, Hall delivered a fairly dominant, yet somewhat uninspired performance that earned him a unanimous decision.
Henry Cejudo Calls For Interim Title Fight With ‘Ronald MethDonald’ Sean O’Malley
Henry Cejudo might not be fighting Aljamain Sterling next, so he’ll settle for the next best thing. ‘Triple C’s’ campaign for an immediate title shot at UFC 284 would be shut down by current king Aljamain Sterling, citing the former champ needs to get a win before challenging him for the title. Plus, ‘Funkmaster’ wouldn’t be ready to rock at that time.
Andrew Tate Reveals What Would Make Him Fight Conor McGregor: ‘It Would Make A Lot Of Money’
Andrew Tate has revealed he would fight Conor McGregor if he had a personal problem with him. Tate would not face Mike Tyson for ‘any amount of money’. Internet sensation Andrew Tate first gained attention as a professional kickboxer. The four-time world champion made headlines on social media for his controversial take on many different topics relating to culture and society at large. Although he has long moved on from his days of competing inside the ring, he has not dismissed a comeback.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0