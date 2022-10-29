Read full article on original website
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
College Football World Outraged By One Team's Ranking Tonight
It didn't take long for the college football world to be up in arms as the CFP committee released first rankings of the year. Despite being 8-0, the TCU Horned Frogs found themselves ranked No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama. Here's a sampling of what folks had to say about it...
Mike Leach makes incredible pitch to potential Mississippi State ADs
Mississippi State are preparing to search for a new athletic director, and football coach Mike Leach gave the school something of a ringing endorsement, at least by his standards. Mississippi State confirmed Monday that athletic director John Cohen was leaving the school to take on the same role at Auburn,...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Betting Lines Making Major Movements in Georgia vs Tennessee
When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were a 12.5 point favorite in a game that carried a team total of 59.5 points. As of Tuesday morning, however, the ...
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
Full details of Bryan Harsin’s buyout from Auburn revealed
Being the head football coach at Auburn is one of the best jobs in sports, not because Nick Saban is your rival and you play in the toughest division in college football, but because of the fat buyout waiting for you after you are inevitably fired. Bryan Harsin knows all about that.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Paul Finebaum reveals top name to watch to become Auburn's next head coach
The Auburn Tigers are soon expected to be conducting a search for the program’s next head football coach. Current coach Bryan Harsin is not likely to remain in place beyond this season, and the Tigers are reportedly closing in on hiring John Cohen as the school’s new athletic director.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
CFB world reacts to shocking new Michigan tunnel revelation
Following the Michigan Wolverines‘ blowout win over the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon, a brutal and shocking fight took place in the single tunnel at Michigan Stadium as the teams left the field when a group of Spartan players appeared to jump Michigan defensive backs Ja’Den McBurrows and Germon Green.
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
NFL Week 9 Upset Picks (Geno Smith Shines Again, Saints, Jaguars Among Top Predictions)
Another week, another round of upset picks to make in the NFL, courtesy of the BetSided team. We’re coming off a 1-2 week, with the Washington Commanders coming through against the Indianapolis Colts to move our season record to 17-22 (+6.88 units). We have four different games for Week...
3 Best NFL Teams to Bet the OVER on This Season
Detroit Lions (5-2) The Lions have regained their top spot as the best OVER team in the league. They allowed 31 points in three quarters against the Dolphins. The offense also got back on track, which is a good sign moving forward. Detroit’s defense is going to be bad for the foreseeable future, so having the offense look decent again is just what we need to keep betting the OVER.
NFL Week 9 Early Leans | Daily Betslip
We're already heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, can you believe it?. On Tuesday's episode of Daily Betslip, Iain MacMillan and Reed Wallach gave out their early picks for the Week 9 slate. For Iain's early lean, he's looking at the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Las Vegas...
Everything you need to know about 2022-23 women’s college basketball season
The 2022-23 women’s college basketball season tips off next week and we have everything you need to know, including top players, teams and more. The women’s college basketball season is back, with real games set to tip off on Monday, Nov. 7. It’s getting harder and harder to...
John Cohen’s SEC Flip Is Revealing in More Ways Than One
The Tigers had a leadership change Monday beyond firing their football coach.
Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach
Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
