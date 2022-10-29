ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to shocking new Michigan tunnel revelation

Following the Michigan Wolverines‘ blowout win over the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon, a brutal and shocking fight took place in the single tunnel at Michigan Stadium as the teams left the field when a group of Spartan players appeared to jump Michigan defensive backs Ja’Den McBurrows and Germon Green.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 Best NFL Teams to Bet the OVER on This Season

Detroit Lions (5-2) The Lions have regained their top spot as the best OVER team in the league. They allowed 31 points in three quarters against the Dolphins. The offense also got back on track, which is a good sign moving forward. Detroit’s defense is going to be bad for the foreseeable future, so having the offense look decent again is just what we need to keep betting the OVER.
FanSided

NFL Week 9 Early Leans | Daily Betslip

We're already heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, can you believe it?. On Tuesday's episode of Daily Betslip, Iain MacMillan and Reed Wallach gave out their early picks for the Week 9 slate. For Iain's early lean, he's looking at the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Las Vegas...
thecomeback.com

Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach

Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

FanSided

