mailplus.co.uk
Saka injury boost is relief for Southgate
ENGLAND received encouraging news on Bukayo Saka’s ankle injury yesterday, easing fears that the Arsenal forward could miss the World Cup. Saka gave England manager Gareth Southgate a scare on Sunday after limping off in the 27th minute of Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. England medics were...
This way to the knockout stages
HUGO Lloris hailed Tottenham’s character after they fought back to beat Marseille last night and make the last 16 of the Champions League. Spurs, with manager Antonio Conte in the stands serving a ban, were losing at the break but equalised early in the second half when Clement Lenglet headed in his first goal for the club.
Conte side-step looking a smart move by United
THERE was a time we laughed at Manchester United for their refusal to contemplate a move for Antonio Conte, but I am not sure that’s the case now. Under Erik ten Hag, United have some way to travel. For example, they still have much to prove when things go against them. The memories of those 10 goals shipped in two matches at Brentford and Manchester City cannot simply be wiped. But there is a sense of calm thoroughness about what Ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford and it is something United have needed for so very long.
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
