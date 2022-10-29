Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo 'has lost his Manchester United "King of the Gym" title to Casemiro' with his old Real Madrid team-mate 'able to lift 300kg - 50kg MORE than the Portugal forward'
Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his 'King of the Gym' title at Manchester United, according to a report. The 37-year-old, who has been engulfed in a series of controversies around his future with the Red Devils in recent times, is said to have been regarded as the strongest player at the club, able to leg press up to 250kg per rep.
mailplus.co.uk
This way to the knockout stages
HUGO Lloris hailed Tottenham’s character after they fought back to beat Marseille last night and make the last 16 of the Champions League. Spurs, with manager Antonio Conte in the stands serving a ban, were losing at the break but equalised early in the second half when Clement Lenglet headed in his first goal for the club.
mailplus.co.uk
Conte side-step looking a smart move by United
THERE was a time we laughed at Manchester United for their refusal to contemplate a move for Antonio Conte, but I am not sure that’s the case now. Under Erik ten Hag, United have some way to travel. For example, they still have much to prove when things go against them. The memories of those 10 goals shipped in two matches at Brentford and Manchester City cannot simply be wiped. But there is a sense of calm thoroughness about what Ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford and it is something United have needed for so very long.
Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent
An agent of a Manchester United player has said that the departure of his client could be imminent after the World Cup.
Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid
In the summer Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid before he joined Chelsea.
CBS Sports
World Cup wall chart 2022: Printable Qatar 2022 bracket, tournament dates, start times, live stream, TV info
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is right around the corner as Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the tournament on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. ET -- full schedule here with start times and TV info. What better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up.
ESPN
Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links
Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
mailplus.co.uk
Brentford 1 Wolves 1: Costa’s ugly side returns and drops Wolves in it
THERE are two sides to Diego Costa. He is the clinical striker who scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League games for Chelsea. Wolves are yet to see that version of him but, on occasion against Brentford, there were promising signs that he could become the goalscorer they desperately need. He caused Brentford problems, tried to link with his team-mates and tested goalkeeper David Raya.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
mailplus.co.uk
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
BBC
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
