Increasing wages not keeping up with inflation

By Garrett Behanna
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they're getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly index, showing wages have increased, but they're not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries rose over 5% on the year, ending in September. That's when you don't add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

