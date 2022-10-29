ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voters head to Fenway Park to cast ballots

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Early voters head to Fenway Park to cast ballots 02:04

BOSTON - Early voting for the city of Boston is taking place over the weekend. Many residents headed to polling stations throughout the city Saturday. At Fenway Park, voters were allowed to cast their ballot as well grab a photo in the ballpark alongside the four championship trophies.

"It's a big draw. You don't even have to be a Red Sox fan to appreciate the beauty, the history of the place," said Christopher Atwood, a polling warden of Ward 3.

The four ballot questions are getting a lot of attention along with statewide races. Many residents like Anne Mahoney, who lives in the Fenway area, couldn't wait to vote.

Early voter and Dorchester resident Ann Brewster said violence is a concern to her. CBS Boston

"The voting process is the only way through these terrible, terrible situations we encounter daily," Mahoney said.

Fenway Park is one of 24 early voting locations throughout the city of Boston for the upcoming election. Many of the voters who turned out Saturday said they are deeply concerned about the direction the country is heading.

I am frightened of the state of the country right now. There is too much division," Mahoney said.

"Current violence, that's my big concern," said Dorchester resident Ann Brewster. She said she's taking advantage of the smaller crowds and hopes her vote will bring about change. "Try to support people who are trying to help other people."

Nicole Obi is the president of The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts(BECMA). The group held early registration as well vote in-person events in both Roxbury and Grove Hall. Their primary focus is to help close the racial wealth gap in Massachusetts.

"Just to make sure our communities was aware of these expanded voting opportunities that are now available to us," Obi said.

Saturday was the last day to register to vote in time for the year's midterm elections in Massachusetts.

CBS Boston

