Gators’ rally fizzles against No. 1 Georgia: ‘Not good enough.’

Beaten by Florida’s top SEC rival two days after losing the Gators’ No. 1 recruit, coach Billy Napier had a rough week.

Saturday’s 42-20 loss to top-ranked Georgia 48 hours after top-rated cornerback Cormani McClain’s stunning about-face to Miami showed Napier how far his program has to go on the field and the recruiting trail.

“We learned a lot about what we need to do to get our program to where it can be competitive against a team like that,” Napier said.

As a crowd of 75,868 at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field looked on, Florida could not stop Georgia’s attack while the Gators’ offense was helpless against the Bulldogs’ SEC-leading defense.

Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) failed to make a first down on its first four drives as the reigning national champions quickly staked a 21-0 lead. But against the top-ranked and talent-laden Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0), the Gators also continued to show the fight the first-year coach plans to be his program’s foundation.

Trailing 28-3 at halftime, Florida opened with a 75-yard touchdown drive en route to 17 unanswered points. The highlight was an 78-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Richardson to Xzavier Henderson, cutting the lead to eight points with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

“I gained a level of respect for that group in terms of how they responded,” Napier said. “I’d say that’s what I respect the most: they care. Today might have been a turning point to some degree relative to what is really in there, in your heart, in your soul, between your ears.

“There’s some things we can learn.”

The Gators’ rally fizzled on the heels of the season’s longest play from scrimmage.

“We dug ourselves in a hole against a team with really good players,” Napier said.

The game swung firmly in the Bulldogs’ favor on a pair of fourth-down conversions.

Facing 4th-and-6 and a 35-20 deficit, Napier went for it from their own 49 with 14 minutes remaining. The play didn’t stand a chance. Kirby Smart’s Georgia swarming defense forced Richardson into a hurried incompletion.

“It’s a turnover, a turnover on downs, turnovers affect the outcome of the game,” Napier said. “We had our opportunities.”

The Bulldogs took over and put away the game. A 29-yard pass from Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers on 4th-and-7 set up a 4-yard touchdown by Kenny McIntosh to extend the lead to 42-20 and seal Georgia’s fifth win in the past six meetings.

Bennett, Bowers and Co. had their way with the struggling Gators to finish with 555 yards, joining Tennessee and LSU with 500-yard games against Florida.

Bennett opened the game 8 of 10 for 121 yards to set the tone. He finished 19 of 38 for 316 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Bowers, the sophomore All-American tight end, caught 5 passes for 154 yards.

McIntosh had 90 yards for a rushing attack gaining 239 while Daijun Edwards had 106.

The Gators had no consistent answers. Florida had just 3 plays longer than 10 yards during the first half while Georgia had 11.

The rare times Georgia stumbled during the first half, Florida failed to capitalize. Following an interception by Jadarrius Perkins, Richardson was called for intentional grounding to put his team in 2-and-23. Two plays later he threw an incompletion with his team trailing 14-0.

Three plays after a Jeremy Crawshaw punt, Bennett found Bowers for a 73-yard score.

The Gators, though, kept fighting. A forced fumble and interception by veteran linebacker Amari Burney led to 10 points, including the Richardson-to-Henderson hook-up.

It was too little, too late as Napier’s inaugural season continued to slip away.

“Not good enough,” he said. “Got to coach better, got to lead better, players need to play better. Simple enough.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .