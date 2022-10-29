Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
'That Girl Lay Lay' Season 2 Resumes Production Following Death Of Show's Creator
Nick News Brief: That Girl Lay Lay resumed production the second half of the show's second season on October 27. The news follows the death of the show's creator, David A. Arnold, on September 7, 2022. Watch That Girl Lay Lay and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon!. Stream...
nickalive.net
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
nickalive.net
The Good NEWZ Girls to Debut New Single 'Every Christmas' on November 4
Nickelodeon's Good NEWZ Girls have an early Christmas present for us! They'll be releasing their new single “Every Christmas” as well as their latest music video on Friday, November 4!. We have a Christmas gift just for you! Our brand new single, “Every Christmas”, is out on 11/4!...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Features a Cozy Spanx Set That’s ‘Light as Air’
Add this to your cart sooner than later.
Video of adorable boy carrying his little sister over a water puddle will warm your heart
He can be seen carrying her in his arms without hesitation so that she does not get her shoes wet.
Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates
The chain is expanding its partnership with Frankford Candy for its most donut-like chocolates yet.
nickalive.net
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
Watch This Family Discover a Secret Room Behind a Wall in Their Closet
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Dad Sticks His Head Inside Drawn Bow & Regretted It Immediately
How’s that old saying go… you can’t fix stupid?. It shouldn’t take a brain surgeon to know that you should never shove your head inside a drawn compound bow, and this idiot dad is definitely not a brain surgeon. Nope, he just had to hot dog it front of the family.
nickalive.net
Round The Twist Intro Comparison | Twisted Lunchbox - Australia’s Best Kids TV
Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happen, are you going Round The Twist? Check out this comparison video comparing the intros of Round The Twist - complete with its iconic theme song!. Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happened, are you going...
JJ and Kealia Watt's Baby Boy Koa Celebrates 'First Game Day' in Cute Photo: 'Let's Go Daddy!'
The couple welcomed their baby boy, Koa James Watt, on Oct. 23 Koa James is already his dad's biggest fan! On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared an adorable picture of her and husband JJ Watt's newborn son Koa marking his "first game day" as JJ's NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals, played against the Minnesota Vikings in an away game. In the cute snap on Kealia's Instagram Story, the new mom, 30, cradles her baby boy as he sports a red Cardinals onesie with JJ's name and jersey number on the...
pethelpful.com
Video of Twin Siblings Choosing and Adopting a Rescue Dog Has People in Tears
Owning a dog is one of life's most precious experiences--no wonder it's a dream for so many! Just take a look at @reaganandpayton, AKA The Jackson twins, who fulfilled a lifelong wish of giving a rescue dog a loving home. It's too sweet to handle!. The twins gave their followers...
pawesome.net
Husband Makes Wife Cry When He Surprises Her With A Rescue Dog For Her Birthday
Receiving a gift on a birthday is always special. TikTok creator Hilary Billings received a Great Pyrenees as a gift from her boyfriend. The gentle giant of a dog was well-received by Ms. Billings. Hilary Billings uploaded a video of her recent birthday gift to her TikTok channel @hilarybillings. The...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Combine Blended Family With Blended Coffee on a Dunkin Run With the Kids
Proving America really does run on Dunkin, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a family coffee run at the nationwide java joint with two of their kids in Los Angeles this past weekend. Lopez’s son Max, 14, and Affleck’s son Samuel, 10, accompanied their parents on the outing. Affleck sweetly walked side-by-side with his son, holding his hand, and Max looked to be a typical teen with his attention on his smartphone as he walked behind the other three — see the photos HERE. The newlyweds donned their best fall threads, JLo in a casual chic ‘fit comprised of white sweatpants, a...
nickalive.net
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Hauntings explores the most intriguing and terrifying paranormal cases: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner and The Lady of the Lake. Stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot be simply explained away. Scream it now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things
The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Don't miss Day 2 of Oprah's Favorite Things -- click here for more deals!. This year's coveted list of gift picks celebrates small businesses with products for everyone on your list. Tory Johnson has secured...
nickalive.net
Paramount CP announces trio of partners for That Girl Lay Lay
The partnership will see new and exciting products ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. Paramount has announced that its UK Consumer Products division has partnered with three UK-based, black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on new and exciting product ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay.
Comments / 0