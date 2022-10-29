ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nickalive.net

Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High

Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
nickalive.net

The Good NEWZ Girls to Debut New Single 'Every Christmas' on November 4

Nickelodeon's Good NEWZ Girls have an early Christmas present for us! They'll be releasing their new single “Every Christmas” as well as their latest music video on Friday, November 4!. We have a Christmas gift just for you! Our brand new single, “Every Christmas”, is out on 11/4!...
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
nickalive.net

"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast

"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
nickalive.net

Round The Twist Intro Comparison | Twisted Lunchbox - Australia’s Best Kids TV

Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happen, are you going Round The Twist? Check out this comparison video comparing the intros of Round The Twist - complete with its iconic theme song!. Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happened, are you going...
People

JJ and Kealia Watt's Baby Boy Koa Celebrates 'First Game Day' in Cute Photo: 'Let's Go Daddy!'

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Koa James Watt, on Oct. 23 Koa James is already his dad's biggest fan! On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared an adorable picture of her and husband JJ Watt's newborn son Koa marking his "first game day" as JJ's NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals, played against the Minnesota Vikings in an away game. In the cute snap on Kealia's Instagram Story, the new mom, 30, cradles her baby boy as he sports a red Cardinals onesie with JJ's name and jersey number on the...
pethelpful.com

Video of Twin Siblings Choosing and Adopting a Rescue Dog Has People in Tears

Owning a dog is one of life's most precious experiences--no wonder it's a dream for so many! Just take a look at @reaganandpayton, AKA The Jackson twins, who fulfilled a lifelong wish of giving a rescue dog a loving home. It's too sweet to handle!. The twins gave their followers...
pawesome.net

Husband Makes Wife Cry When He Surprises Her With A Rescue Dog For Her Birthday

Receiving a gift on a birthday is always special. TikTok creator Hilary Billings received a Great Pyrenees as a gift from her boyfriend. The gentle giant of a dog was well-received by Ms. Billings. Hilary Billings uploaded a video of her recent birthday gift to her TikTok channel @hilarybillings. The...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Combine Blended Family With Blended Coffee on a Dunkin Run With the Kids

Proving America really does run on Dunkin, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a family coffee run at the nationwide java joint with two of their kids in Los Angeles this past weekend. Lopez’s son Max, 14, and Affleck’s son Samuel, 10, accompanied their parents on the outing. Affleck sweetly walked side-by-side with his son, holding his hand, and Max looked to be a typical teen with his attention on his smartphone as he walked behind the other three — see the photos HERE. The newlyweds donned their best fall threads, JLo in a casual chic ‘fit comprised of white sweatpants, a...
nickalive.net

Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland

Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Hauntings explores the most intriguing and terrifying paranormal cases: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner and The Lady of the Lake. Stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot be simply explained away. Scream it now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things

The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Don't miss Day 2 of Oprah's Favorite Things -- click here for more deals!. This year's coveted list of gift picks celebrates small businesses with products for everyone on your list. Tory Johnson has secured...
nickalive.net

Paramount CP announces trio of partners for That Girl Lay Lay

The partnership will see new and exciting products ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. Paramount has announced that its UK Consumer Products division has partnered with three UK-based, black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on new and exciting product ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy