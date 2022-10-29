Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
nickalive.net
'That Girl Lay Lay' Season 2 Resumes Production Following Death Of Show's Creator
Nick News Brief: That Girl Lay Lay resumed production the second half of the show's second season on October 27. The news follows the death of the show's creator, David A. Arnold, on September 7, 2022. Watch That Girl Lay Lay and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon!. Stream...
nickalive.net
Let Sleeping Borg Lie: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 2 | Synopsis, Artwork & Sneak Peek
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" on Thursday, November 3! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode – 112 Let Sleeping Borg Lie (Available...
nickalive.net
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
Gen Z-ers are using their own metaverse avatars as inspiration for their real-life clothing choices, as the digital fashion space grows in popularity
Roblox surveyed 1,000 Gen Z-ers on their fashion preferences and 2 in 5 said they care more about fashion for their digital selves.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon UK Starts To Air New Episodes Of 'Middlemost Post'
Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon UK & Ireland today (October 31) started to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post weekdays at 7:30am!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK &...
‘Bee Movie’ Just Turned 15—and So Did Jerry Seinfeld’s Cannes Bee Suit
In 2007, culture as we knew it diverged into two categories. For the rest of recorded history, there would be the time Before Bee Movie (“BBM”) and the time After Bee Movie. It’s hard to believe we’ve already marked 15 years to the day—November 2, 2007—when Jerry Seinfeld and DreamWorks Animation debuted their magnum opus. A decade and a half ago, Renée Zellweger looked at a script in which she’d play a woman falling in love with Jerry Seinfeld as a bee and said, “Sure, why not!” It’s the bizarro cultural artifact that birthed a thousand memes almost a decade...
nickalive.net
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Hauntings explores the most intriguing and terrifying paranormal cases: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner and The Lady of the Lake. Stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot be simply explained away. Scream it now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
Comcast is upping upload speeds. But for now, you'll need a premium bundle.
After years of touting its downloads while hiding much slower upstream figures, the Philadelphia cable giant is now seriously upgrading.
nickalive.net
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Louds are back IN REAL LIFE in the new series The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon! Join us for a sneak peek to meet the talent bringing your favorite animated family to life! In this episode, watch Wolfgang Schaeffer transform into Lincoln Loud and get A Really Loud House tour!
Scout Willis Reminds Everyone She's a Dewy Goddess in This Rare No-Makeup Selfie
Demi Moore’s superstar daughter Scout Willis is redefining the term “cozying up this season” with a no-makeup, stunning selfie of her wrapped in warm attire. On Nov 1, Willis unloaded the elaborate silver costume we all adored and opted to post a bare-faced selfie on her Instagram story. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “Now back to our regularly scheduled programming of me being cute and dewy… in my handmade @lacalacastuff hat no less.” In the photo, we see Willis looking like a glowing, dewy goddess in this no-makeup selfie, with her bright eyes shining and rocking the coziest cold weather...
nickalive.net
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
What We Know—and Don’t Know—About Elon Musk’s Ever-Changing Verification Plans
Musk's plans to charge for blue-check Twitter accounts could have side effects
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Receives 23 Nominations In First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the fantastic news that Nickelodeon has received a whopping 23 nominations in the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards!. Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy has been nominated for "Outstanding Animated Series" in...
nickalive.net
Toon Turtles Bundle 4-Pack, Sewer Heroes Bundle 4-Pack, TMNT vs Street Fighter 2-Packs | TMNT | Playmates Toys
Wow, check it out! The Toon Turtles are back at Target, dudes. Push the button or turn the dial for rad Turtle actions!. They’re heroes in a half-shell – and a cape! New York City’s sewer heroes are available now only at Walmart.com!. Walmart.com link:. TMNT vs...
Comments / 0