Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
Man with weapon fatally shot by police in Santa Maria
“The suspect threatened officers with a weapon and refused to comply with verbal commands, even after less-lethal impact projectiles were deployed,” police said.
Ventura County establishes Day of Remembrance for Borderline Bar And Grill attack victims
This month marks the fourth anniversary of the attack at a Ventura County nightclub which left 12 people dead. On Tuesday, Ventura County Supervisors passed a resolution insuring those impacted by the tragedy at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks will never be forgotten. With the November 7th...
Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday
Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday. The post Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Roots Dispensary proposal on Santa Claus Lane survives appeal
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -Santa Claus Lane used to be known for a Santa looking out of a chimney at a toy store, now some locals and business owners are concerned a new dispensary will be associated with the name. But an appeal before the board of supervisors failed. Santa Barbara Supervisors heard dozens of The post Roots Dispensary proposal on Santa Claus Lane survives appeal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse
The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria
A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash at 4004 Foxen Canyon Rd around 2:30 p.m Sunday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Santa Maria man found dead of gunshot wounds in crashed car identified by police
Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Federal prosecutor to serve as election officer in San Luis Obispo County
A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
Old Navy, Smart & Final making plans for Lompoc locations
Old Navy and Smart & Final could be among the list of new businesses opening in Lompoc. Big Lots! Is also expected to open soon.
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Students form PATH club to foster connection with residents experiencing houselessness
People Assisting the Homeless in Santa Barbara is facilitating student volunteering regularly at the houseless shelter in downtown Santa Barbara. People Assisting the Homeless (P.A.T.H.) is a statewide organization connecting houseless people to permanent housing and additionally offering case management, medical and mental healthcare and other essential services. P.A.T.H. Santa Barbara — one of the organization’s chapters — provides transitional housing for houseless Santa Barbara residents.
Lompoc City Fire Department responds to abandoned car fire
Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29.
