ABC 33/40 News
Police officer, one other injured after patrol vehicle struck on side of I-65
A police officer and one other person were injured early Saturday morning after a car ran into the back of the officer's patrol vehicle on the side of Interstate 65, according to the Fultondale Police Department. Police said the officer was assisting a person on the interstate when his car...
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
ABC 33/40 News
Man found dead in car after shooting in Kingston community
The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after a shooting left a man dead in the Kingston community Friday afternoon. Police said a domestic argument led to shots being fired into a vehicle in front of a house in the 800 block of 45th Place North. A man was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.
17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody
Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
Suspect in killing of woman at Fairfield motel charged in fatal hit-and-run with carjacked vehicle
The suspect accused in a bizarre string of events in Fairfield that left a woman shot dead is now also charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old bicyclist. In all, 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault/attempted murder, robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree escape.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Body found inside burning home in western Jefferson County
A body was found inside a burning home Friday in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and Bessemer firefighters responded at 3:20 a.m. to the residence in the 400 block of Weaver Drive, said sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a body inside. Money said...
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
wbrc.com
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police would like your help in solving a 2017 double homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department issued a request for assistance in solving a double h0micide from 2017. According to a news release, two people were shot and killed inside their home on 30th Street in Ensley one day after Christmas. Stella Truitt and Anthony Shuford were identified...
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
Body found in burning building in Bessemer
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A body was found in a burning building in Bessemer on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. Firefighters stated that while extinguishing a fire at this location, […]
2 suspects jailed on capital murder charges in Woodlawn gas station parking lot homicide
Two suspects, including a teenager, are in the Jefferson County Jail without bond after being charged with capital murder in the shooting of a 44-year-old man at a Woodlawn gas station, police said Tuesday. Jeremy Lee Hawkins, 18, and 24-year-old Jason Martez Johnson, both of Birmingham, were initially charged with...
wvtm13.com
Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought
A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
wbrc.com
Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Iola Roberts Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday morning after an unknown person tried to enter the school’s gym. The gym doors were locked, and SROs and the Pell City Police Department made contact with the unknown person. The lockdown has been...
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
wbrc.com
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for a robbery at a convenience store early last week. Derrick Hardy faces a 1st degree robbery charge and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The robbery occurred on Sunday October 23 at...
