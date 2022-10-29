ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Police officer, one other injured after patrol vehicle struck on side of I-65

A police officer and one other person were injured early Saturday morning after a car ran into the back of the officer's patrol vehicle on the side of Interstate 65, according to the Fultondale Police Department. Police said the officer was assisting a person on the interstate when his car...
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man found dead in car after shooting in Kingston community

The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after a shooting left a man dead in the Kingston community Friday afternoon. Police said a domestic argument led to shots being fired into a vehicle in front of a house in the 800 block of 45th Place North. A man was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody

Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
AL.com

Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa

A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Body found in burning building in Bessemer

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A body was found in a burning building in Bessemer on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. Firefighters stated that while extinguishing a fire at this location, […]
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for a robbery at a convenience store early last week. Derrick Hardy faces a 1st degree robbery charge and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The robbery occurred on Sunday October 23 at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

