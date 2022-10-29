ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nickalive.net

Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High

Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
nickalive.net

Round The Twist Intro Comparison | Twisted Lunchbox - Australia’s Best Kids TV

Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happen, are you going Round The Twist? Check out this comparison video comparing the intros of Round The Twist - complete with its iconic theme song!. Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happened, are you going...
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
nickalive.net

"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast

"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
nickalive.net

Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland

Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Hauntings explores the most intriguing and terrifying paranormal cases: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner and The Lady of the Lake. Stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot be simply explained away. Scream it now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
nickalive.net

The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon

The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Louds are back IN REAL LIFE in the new series The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon! Join us for a sneak peek to meet the talent bringing your favorite animated family to life! In this episode, watch Wolfgang Schaeffer transform into Lincoln Loud and get A Really Loud House tour!
nickalive.net

NickALive!

The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Louds are back IN REAL LIFE in the new series The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon! Join us for a sneak peek to meet the talent bringing your favorite animated family to life! In this episode, watch Wolfgang Schaeffer transform into Lincoln Loud and get A Really Loud House tour!
nickalive.net

Nickelodeon Receives 23 Nominations In First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the fantastic news that Nickelodeon has received a whopping 23 nominations in the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards!. Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy has been nominated for "Outstanding Animated Series" in...
nickalive.net

Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland

Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Mayor of Kingstown series 2 comes to Paramount Plus UK, 16th January 2023. Get ready for a mountain of entertainment from Paramount+, the brand-new streaming service that’s always worth watching. With blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series plus a huge variety of iconic drama, action, reality, comedy, documentaries and kids shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
nickalive.net

Paramount CP announces trio of partners for That Girl Lay Lay

The partnership will see new and exciting products ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. Paramount has announced that its UK Consumer Products division has partnered with three UK-based, black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on new and exciting product ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy