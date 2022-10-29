Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
'That Girl Lay Lay' Season 2 Resumes Production Following Death Of Show's Creator
Nick News Brief: That Girl Lay Lay resumed production the second half of the show's second season on October 27. The news follows the death of the show's creator, David A. Arnold, on September 7, 2022. Watch That Girl Lay Lay and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon!. Stream...
nickalive.net
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
nickalive.net
Round The Twist Intro Comparison | Twisted Lunchbox - Australia’s Best Kids TV
Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happen, are you going Round The Twist? Check out this comparison video comparing the intros of Round The Twist - complete with its iconic theme song!. Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happened, are you going...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
nickalive.net
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
nickalive.net
Toon Turtles Bundle 4-Pack, Sewer Heroes Bundle 4-Pack, TMNT vs Street Fighter 2-Packs | TMNT | Playmates Toys
Wow, check it out! The Toon Turtles are back at Target, dudes. Push the button or turn the dial for rad Turtle actions!. They’re heroes in a half-shell – and a cape! New York City’s sewer heroes are available now only at Walmart.com!. Walmart.com link:. TMNT vs...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Musk says paid Twitter verification feature will cost $8, not $19.99
After reports surfaced earlier this week that Twitter was planning on charging verified users $19.99 a month to keep their blue check marks, Elon Musk has walked the price back.
nickalive.net
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Hauntings explores the most intriguing and terrifying paranormal cases: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner and The Lady of the Lake. Stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot be simply explained away. Scream it now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
nickalive.net
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Louds are back IN REAL LIFE in the new series The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon! Join us for a sneak peek to meet the talent bringing your favorite animated family to life! In this episode, watch Wolfgang Schaeffer transform into Lincoln Loud and get A Really Loud House tour!
nickalive.net
NickALive!
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Louds are back IN REAL LIFE in the new series The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon! Join us for a sneak peek to meet the talent bringing your favorite animated family to life! In this episode, watch Wolfgang Schaeffer transform into Lincoln Loud and get A Really Loud House tour!
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Receives 23 Nominations In First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the fantastic news that Nickelodeon has received a whopping 23 nominations in the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards!. Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy has been nominated for "Outstanding Animated Series" in...
nickalive.net
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Mayor of Kingstown series 2 comes to Paramount Plus UK, 16th January 2023. Get ready for a mountain of entertainment from Paramount+, the brand-new streaming service that’s always worth watching. With blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series plus a huge variety of iconic drama, action, reality, comedy, documentaries and kids shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
nickalive.net
Paramount CP announces trio of partners for That Girl Lay Lay
The partnership will see new and exciting products ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. Paramount has announced that its UK Consumer Products division has partnered with three UK-based, black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on new and exciting product ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay.
nickalive.net
Let Sleeping Borg Lie: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 2 | Synopsis, Artwork & Sneak Peek
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" on Thursday, November 3! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode – 112 Let Sleeping Borg Lie (Available...
Comments / 0