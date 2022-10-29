ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Week 9 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans predictions | Jalen Hurts’ Thursday Night Football homecoming

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1

Elizabeth McCarron scored the only goal in a dicey South Jersey Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, as number one-seeded Palmyra defeated fourth-seeded Schalick 1-0, in Palmyra. McCarron’s first half goal would be the only shot on target in the entire match for Palmyra (17-1-2), which proved to be...
PALMYRA, NJ
Takeaways as Devils dart past Canucks in 5-2 victory

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Devils have a four-game winning streak. It wasn’t their prettiest performance, but New Jersey’s 5-2 victory over the Canucks saw five different goal scorers, a confidence-boosting performance from goalie Mackenzie Blackwood – who had 21 saves on 23 shots on goal – and kept them atop the Metropolitan Division standings just 10 games into the season.
Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round

Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1), TBA. 12-Kent Place (9-11) at 5-St. John Vianney (16-6),...
NEWARK, NJ
