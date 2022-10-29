Read full article on original website
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Greg Schiano on Rutgers’ tunnel procedure in light of recent incidents at Michigan
Visiting teams share the same tunnel as Rutgers at SHI Stadium, but coach Greg Schiano feels confident about his program’s protocols and claimed timing has prevented the post-game altercations that have unfolded in recent weeks at the University of Michigan. “I think our guys do a great job with...
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss game against Texans
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
NFL Week 9 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans predictions | Jalen Hurts’ Thursday Night Football homecoming
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Lydia Lekhal scores game’s only goal to lead Highland Park into CJ 1 final
There was nothing much separating second-seeded Highland Park and third-seeded New Egypt Tuesday night in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal contest. Except for a lick of paint and a rub of luck. The two teams were battling to host the Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional final Saturday, after...
Will Devils, Sixers co-owner Josh Harris try to buy Daniel Snyder’s Commanders?
Daniel Snyder is getting ready to make a deal. Will it come with Josh Harris?. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced Snyder is exploring options to sell his team. It stands to reason that one bidder could be Harris, who is a co-owner the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Non-Public first round recaps for Nov. 1
10th-seeded Paul VI came back from two goals down at halftime to defeat seventh-seeded Gloucester Catholic 3-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public tournament, in Gloucester City. Paul VI (5-10) waited until there was just 1:09 left in the third quarter to score its first goal, but...
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
Elizabeth McCarron scored the only goal in a dicey South Jersey Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, as number one-seeded Palmyra defeated fourth-seeded Schalick 1-0, in Palmyra. McCarron’s first half goal would be the only shot on target in the entire match for Palmyra (17-1-2), which proved to be...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B quarterfinals recap for Nov. 1
Alexis Kochan and Maggie Blum each recorded a goal and an assist to lead top-seeded DePaul, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over ninth-seeded Villa Walsh in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Wayne. Gabrielle Sanchez, Tommi Valente, Tami Adedeji, and...
Takeaways as Devils dart past Canucks in 5-2 victory
For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Devils have a four-game winning streak. It wasn’t their prettiest performance, but New Jersey’s 5-2 victory over the Canucks saw five different goal scorers, a confidence-boosting performance from goalie Mackenzie Blackwood – who had 21 saves on 23 shots on goal – and kept them atop the Metropolitan Division standings just 10 games into the season.
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1
Junior Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist to help lift second-seeded Sparta, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over sixth-seeded Wayne Hills in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 Tournament in Sparta. Sparta will next face top-seeded Ramapo...
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round
Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1), TBA. 12-Kent Place (9-11) at 5-St. John Vianney (16-6),...
What channel is the Phillies game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Astros in World Series, Game 4
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 (11/2/22) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH 2022 WORLD SERIES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans can watch...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
