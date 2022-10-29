ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Looking back at five keys to defeat Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Auburn 41-27 on Saturday to win its second game in a row. The Hogs are now 5-3 on the season. Prior to the game, I listed five keys for Arkansas to win the game. Here’s a look back at how the Hogs did on each of the keys.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Hudson Clark nominated for Burlsworth Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. The award is given to a player who began their career as a walk-on. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan became the first Razorback to win the award last year. He was a finalist the previous year as well. Following practice Tuesday, Clark talked about what being nominated for this award means to him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone

Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Sam Pittman feels recruiting helped by 3 p.m. kickoff

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally back in Fayetteville for football after being on the road for over a month. The kickoff time for Ole Miss on Nov. 19 won’t be known until Monday. The Liberty game is set for 3 p.m., but LSU was announced as an 11 a.m. kickoff. Pittman was asked if he was disappointed from a recruiting standpoint about the 11 a.m. start on Nov. 12?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Hogs release depth chart for Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Liberty in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first home game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) is an early 14-point favorite over Liberty (7-1). Here’s this week’s depth...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

#10 Arkansas falls in 2nd exhibition at #12 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
AUSTIN, TX
KARK

Sanders, Bauer honored by SEC following Auburn win

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders and punter Reid Bauer have been honored by the SEC. Sanders was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Sanders finished with 16 carries for 171 yards in a 41-27 victory over Auburn Saturday. Sanders leads the SEC in rushing. He has 156 carries for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He also has 16 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Drew Sanders named semifinalist for two awards

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Drew Sanders is now a semifinalist for both the Butkus and Chuck Bednarik Awards. Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in the offseason, has had an outstanding junior season with the Hogs. Sanders is second on the team with 65 tackles, including 28 solo. Sanders also has 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and a trio of forced fumbles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
newsradioklbj.com

Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX

