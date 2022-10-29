Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
KARK
Looking back at five keys to defeat Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Auburn 41-27 on Saturday to win its second game in a row. The Hogs are now 5-3 on the season. Prior to the game, I listed five keys for Arkansas to win the game. Here’s a look back at how the Hogs did on each of the keys.
KARK
Hudson Clark nominated for Burlsworth Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. The award is given to a player who began their career as a walk-on. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan became the first Razorback to win the award last year. He was a finalist the previous year as well. Following practice Tuesday, Clark talked about what being nominated for this award means to him.
KARK
The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone
Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
KARK
Sam Pittman feels recruiting helped by 3 p.m. kickoff
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally back in Fayetteville for football after being on the road for over a month. The kickoff time for Ole Miss on Nov. 19 won’t be known until Monday. The Liberty game is set for 3 p.m., but LSU was announced as an 11 a.m. kickoff. Pittman was asked if he was disappointed from a recruiting standpoint about the 11 a.m. start on Nov. 12?
Now That Arkansas Sent Harsin Packing, How Will Auburn Choose a New Coach?
Here's a criteria list that should help the Tigers find the perfect coach
KARK
Hogs release depth chart for Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Liberty in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first home game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) is an early 14-point favorite over Liberty (7-1). Here’s this week’s depth...
salineriverchronicle.com
#10 Arkansas falls in 2nd exhibition at #12 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
Random Obervations: What You May Not Have Noticed During Auburn Game
Male Models, DC vs. Marvel, a Saban sighting, a shot to the specials and family matters
KARK
Sanders, Bauer honored by SEC following Auburn win
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders and punter Reid Bauer have been honored by the SEC. Sanders was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Sanders finished with 16 carries for 171 yards in a 41-27 victory over Auburn Saturday. Sanders leads the SEC in rushing. He has 156 carries for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He also has 16 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown.
KARK
Drew Sanders named semifinalist for two awards
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Drew Sanders is now a semifinalist for both the Butkus and Chuck Bednarik Awards. Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in the offseason, has had an outstanding junior season with the Hogs. Sanders is second on the team with 65 tackles, including 28 solo. Sanders also has 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and a trio of forced fumbles.
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Round Rock subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
International Seafood Chain to Debut in Austin
Given the restaurant’s estimated $1.5 million dollar construction cost, future patrons can expect a significant development.
newsradioklbj.com
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
Is Fayetteville high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Fayetteville？
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
