Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8
The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing to accept public comments on proposed amendments to its emergency housing ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Thurston County has had regulations for permitting homeless encampments since 2010,” the county wrote in a news release. “In 2019, the...
capitolhillseattle.com
Sawant holds her People’s Budget Rally as Seattle City Council readies 100-amendment 2023 budget rebalancing package
Representative Kshama Sawant will hold her annual People’s Budget Rally this weekend as the Seattle City Council prepares to unveil its proposed “balancing package” of proposed changes to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2023 spending plan. “This year, our People’s Budget campaign is fighting to fund free abortion...
ilovekent.net
People experiencing homelessness helping King County restore Green River habitat
People experiencing homelessness are helping King County restore ecological functions along the Green River and taking the first steps toward potential careers in conservation, the county announced this week. The new crew, called “Green Start,” is the second launched by the Department of Natural Resources and Parks as part of...
The Suburban Times
Request For Proposals WIOA Title I Young Adult Services
WorkForce Central announcement. We are seeking a qualified subrecipient to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County. Proposals are due next Tuesday, November 8, 2022 by 5:00 PM. The RFP and a link to the online proposal form can be found on...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction by WSSDA
Steilacoom Historical School District announcement. We are pleased to announce that the Steilacoom Historical School District School Board has been selected to receive a Board of Distinction award by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). This is the second consecutive year the SHSD Board has received this honor.
The Suburban Times
TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
The Suburban Times
The Status Studio ribbon cutting Nov. 9
The City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting for The Status Studio (4009 Bridgeport Way W, Suite G-3) on Nov. 9, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KOMO News
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Scheduled for Violent Crime Reduction Plan Update at Study Session on Tuesday
The City Council will receive an update on the City of Tacoma’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan during Study Session this Tuesday, November 1 at noon in City Council Chambers (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, First Floor, on TV Tacoma and on ZOOM. Review progress of the Violent Crime...
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
Crime is down citywide in Tacoma, police chief says
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore presented the first progress report from his Crime Reduction Plan at Tacoma’s City Council study session on Tuesday. After three months, Moore said crime is down. Moore’s plan initially focused on making police highly visible, and allocating resources to areas...
thejoltnews.com
Construction along Olympia's State Avenue next week
Olympia is warning motorists and community members of upcoming traffic disruptions along State Avenue from Pear to Chestnut Streets starting Monday, November 7. According to the city’s press release, State Avenue will be undergoing safety improvements as part of the city’s street improvement project. Motorists and residents are...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Public Utilities Board formally adopts updated rates for customers
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board members voted Wednesday to approve a preliminary budget and rates proposal aimed at maintaining safe, reliable service to customers and enhancing residential assistance programs for income-constrained customers while balancing increased costs from inflation. Tacoma Public Utilities is a not-for-profit, customer-owned utility that...
Seattle, Washington
King County Recorder Office Record Processing Delay
The King County Recorder’s Office will be moving from the Administration Building to King Street Center (201 S Jackson St) starting in mid-November 2022. The move will take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time, the recording processing of paper documents will be severely delayed. Online submittals will continue to be processed. This will affect SDCI projects that need to be recorded such as lot boundary adjustments, unit lot subdivisions, short plats, MHA, and ECA covenants.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Auditor’s office censors online political speech, calls voting on Election Day ‘misinformation’
Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall’s office coordinated with local and federal officials to remove constitutionally protected speech from social media sites and YouTube. It believes telling voters to submit ballots on election day is “dangerous” and is even proactively seeking content to report and censor. In an...
Chronicle
Smiley Unites Spread of Red Lewis County at Adna Stop
This campaign season, Adna Grocery — a gas station, convenience store, burger joint, post office and storefront of owner Jim Smith’s smokehouse business — has been serving yet another purpose as a conservative political venue. This summer and fall, it has been a stop on the campaign...
The Suburban Times
Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
Comments / 0