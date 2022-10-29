ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
q13fox.com

Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Request For Proposals WIOA Title I Young Adult Services

WorkForce Central announcement. We are seeking a qualified subrecipient to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County. Proposals are due next Tuesday, November 8, 2022 by 5:00 PM. The RFP and a link to the online proposal form can be found on...
The Suburban Times

TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Status Studio ribbon cutting Nov. 9

The City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting for The Status Studio (4009 Bridgeport Way W, Suite G-3) on Nov. 9, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KOMO News

Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Crime is down citywide in Tacoma, police chief says

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore presented the first progress report from his Crime Reduction Plan at Tacoma’s City Council study session on Tuesday. After three months, Moore said crime is down. Moore’s plan initially focused on making police highly visible, and allocating resources to areas...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Construction along Olympia's State Avenue next week

Olympia is warning motorists and community members of upcoming traffic disruptions along State Avenue from Pear to Chestnut Streets starting Monday, November 7. According to the city’s press release, State Avenue will be undergoing safety improvements as part of the city’s street improvement project. Motorists and residents are...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Utilities Board formally adopts updated rates for customers 

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board members voted Wednesday to approve a preliminary budget and rates proposal aimed at maintaining safe, reliable service to customers and enhancing residential assistance programs for income-constrained customers while balancing increased costs from inflation. Tacoma Public Utilities is a not-for-profit, customer-owned utility that...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

King County Recorder Office Record Processing Delay

The King County Recorder’s Office will be moving from the Administration Building to King Street Center (201 S Jackson St) starting in mid-November 2022. The move will take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time, the recording processing of paper documents will be severely delayed. Online submittals will continue to be processed. This will affect SDCI projects that need to be recorded such as lot boundary adjustments, unit lot subdivisions, short plats, MHA, and ECA covenants.
Chronicle

Smiley Unites Spread of Red Lewis County at Adna Stop

This campaign season, Adna Grocery — a gas station, convenience store, burger joint, post office and storefront of owner Jim Smith’s smokehouse business — has been serving yet another purpose as a conservative political venue. This summer and fall, it has been a stop on the campaign...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy