Kearny, NJ

NJ.com

Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1

Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1

Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round

Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey, Group 2 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1 (PHOTOS)

Senior Kaitlyn Pettit’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for ninth-seeded Wall over fifth-seeded Manasquan in the semifinal round of the Central Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Manasquan. Wall will face either second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro or sixth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven for the title on Saturday, its eighth...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1), TBA. 12-Kent Place (9-11) at 5-St. John Vianney (16-6),...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Athletic Director Leaving For New Hope

Montclair, NJ – Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood did not happen because an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight. “A report is generated by the athletic director before...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The soft opening was confirmed to NJ Advance Media by Curaleaf spokeswoman Meg Kelly. Kelly said the company plans to officially announce the...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County seeking $1 million grant to spur development of Hackensack River walkway

Hudson County is moving forward with its ultra-ambitious plan to create a continuous walkway on the eastern bank of the Hackensack River. The linear riverwalk that would be similar to the Hudson River Walkway, is no doubt years away, but the county announced this week it is applying for $1 million from the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program (TAP).
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Seton Hall opening Welcome Center in Newark’s Gateway complex

Seton Hall University is expanding its presence in Newark, opening a satellite space and Welcome Center at the Gateway complex in the city, it announced Friday. An open house preview is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, before the university’s first home men’s basketball game at Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girl, 6, among 2 people hurt in Newark shooting

A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
NEWARK, NJ
