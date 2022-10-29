Hudson County is moving forward with its ultra-ambitious plan to create a continuous walkway on the eastern bank of the Hackensack River. The linear riverwalk that would be similar to the Hudson River Walkway, is no doubt years away, but the county announced this week it is applying for $1 million from the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program (TAP).

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO