FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1
Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
Girls Volleyball: Morris Knolls sweeps Roxbury in North 1, Group 3 quarters
Behind matching 25-14 scores, third-seeded Morris Knolls topped No. 6-seed Roxbury in two sets on Tuesday, earning entry to the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 girls volleyball Tournament. The victors will battle second-seed Paramus on Friday afternoon. Morris Knolls (14-12) has now earned four two-set...
Girls Soccer: Old Tappan, River Dell win in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 semifinals
Mackenzie Ward made four of five saves in the penalty shootout as fifth-seeded Old Tappan defeated top-seeded Ramsey 0-0 (2-1) in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group tournament, in Ramsey. Ramsey (16-3) controlled possession for most of the game, but Ward refused to let anything by her...
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round
Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
Central Jersey, Group 2 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1 (PHOTOS)
Senior Kaitlyn Pettit’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for ninth-seeded Wall over fifth-seeded Manasquan in the semifinal round of the Central Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Manasquan. Wall will face either second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro or sixth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven for the title on Saturday, its eighth...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1), TBA. 12-Kent Place (9-11) at 5-St. John Vianney (16-6),...
Lydia Lekhal scores game’s only goal to lead Highland Park into CJ 1 final
There was nothing much separating second-seeded Highland Park and third-seeded New Egypt Tuesday night in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal contest. Except for a lick of paint and a rub of luck. The two teams were battling to host the Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional final Saturday, after...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
baristanet.com
Montclair Athletic Director Leaving For New Hope
Montclair, NJ – Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood did not happen because an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight. “A report is generated by the athletic director before...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The soft opening was confirmed to NJ Advance Media by Curaleaf spokeswoman Meg Kelly. Kelly said the company plans to officially announce the...
Hudson County seeking $1 million grant to spur development of Hackensack River walkway
Hudson County is moving forward with its ultra-ambitious plan to create a continuous walkway on the eastern bank of the Hackensack River. The linear riverwalk that would be similar to the Hudson River Walkway, is no doubt years away, but the county announced this week it is applying for $1 million from the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program (TAP).
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
roi-nj.com
Seton Hall opening Welcome Center in Newark’s Gateway complex
Seton Hall University is expanding its presence in Newark, opening a satellite space and Welcome Center at the Gateway complex in the city, it announced Friday. An open house preview is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, before the university’s first home men’s basketball game at Prudential Center.
East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder
UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Girl, 6, among 2 people hurt in Newark shooting
A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
