Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recoverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
2023 Broomfield quarterback recruit Cole LaCrue excited about Buffaloes' offer
Cole LaCrue received offers, from Central Michigan and two FCS programs, early in the recruiting process. But the 2023 dual-threat quarterback prospect from Broomfield (Colo.) High took his time and is now drawing Power 5 interest. LaCrue picked up a scholarship offer from Colorado late last week and he has...
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’
Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.
Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week
DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
A new storm will hit Colorado later this week
It will be a nice start to the new month with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the Denver metro area. Our next storm system will move into the state on Thursday.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
94kix.com
Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple
Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado
Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
denverite.com
Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom
Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
du.edu
Battle For The Ballot Box: How Tina Peters' Allegeded Crimes Changed the Election Security Discussion
RadioEd is a biweekly podcast created by the DU Newsroom that taps into the University of Denver’s deep pool of bright brains to explore new takes on today’s top stories. See below for a transcript of this episode. Former County Clerk Tina Peters, who oversaw elections in rural...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy
(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family. "Hugh...
Comments / 0