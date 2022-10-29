Read full article on original website
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Lamar Odom Says a Fan Gifted Him Back the NBA Championship Rings He Pawned in 2016
Lamar Odom has been reunited with the NBA championship rings that he pawned in 2016. The former forward, 42, who played on five different teams over 14 seasons, won two championships alongside Kobe Bryant while on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. On his new podcast On the...
Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year. The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who...
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Roughing the passer on Mac Jones may be season-changing call for Patriots | Chris Mason
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Not even the speedy Tyquan Thornton could catch him. After a miscommunication with Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones threw a backbreaking pick-six to Michael Carter II. It was telegraphed so badly that nobody was close to touching the Jets cornerback as he strode in the the end zone to put New York up, 17-3, late in the the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Charles Barkley slams Nets for firing Steve Nash: He’s a 'scapegoat'
“This is all on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons,” Barkley said on TNT’s "Inside the NBA," via Colin Loughrin of the New York Post. “Steve Nash is a scapegoat. This thing was never going to work when [Irving] said we don’t need a coach.”
This Heat-Thunder Trade Features Bam Adebayo
Sometimes, you’ve got to say enough is enough. NBA teams need to make the same judgment call. Let’s say you’re a kid and you’re getting bullied at school. We’d never advocate for violence. Still, inaction isn’t an option either. At a certain point, whatever you choose to do, enough has to be enough.
Eight NBA Fans Sat Courtside During Nets Game With "Fight Anti-Semitism" Shirts Amidst Kyrie Irving Controversy
Kyrie Irving is, without a doubt, a good point guard when he hits the court. He is an elite scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, and many consider him one of the most skilled players in the game today. Currently, Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
Nets Refute Report of Hiring Celtics Ime Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets General Manager, Sean Marks refuted reports the Nets have hired Ime Udoka in wake of parting ways with Steve Nash.
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume
Before the Boston Celtics played the Washington Wizards, Grant Williams walked into the arena with a batman costume.
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
After going 0-5 to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for a win coming into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Initially, the Lakers looked set to take another loss before explosions from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker helped them mount a lead late in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets could not overcome.
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
Rex Ryan eats crow after pumping up the Jets to 'stomp' the Patriots
Rex Ryan predicted the New York Jets would “stomp” the “JV” New England Patriots before their game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots won 22-17.
A Consensus Is Building Around The Future Of The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a single game for a 1-5 record. Beacuse of this and the good work of Russell Westbrook over the last two games, some people are thinking that maybe the troubled team is turning things around. Still, 1-5 is not an inspiring record –...
Astros SP Justin Verlander explains why he gave middle finger to Phillies fans
Though the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were unable to play Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night due to inclement weather, there was still a memorable moment outside Citizens Bank Park before the contest was scheduled to take place. As the visiting Astros arrived at the stadium on their team bus, ace hurler Justin Verlander was recorded on video giving Phillies fans the finger on two occasions.
