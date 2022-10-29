ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington.

Police accuse Elliot Russell, 46, formerly of Brooklyn, New York of killing Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington. Ivey was shot Wednesday night near a Green Mountain Power substation on Route 9. Investigators arrested Russell in Hoosick Falls, New York on Thursday and he’s awaiting extradition back to vermont.

According to the Bennington Banner , Russell’s girlfriend has also been arrested. Erin Wilson, 29, of Bennington is charged as an accessory after the fact. She was brought to Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland Friday night on $50,000 bail.

Paul Pearce
2d ago

Automatic Life in Prison No Parole. Get these druggie's off the street.

