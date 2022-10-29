Suspect sought in Richford criminal threatening case

Vermont state police are looking for the man seen in the accompanying picture. They believe he threatened another man with a knife on Main Street in Richford just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the man shown claimed to be a law enforcement officer and also claimed to have recently purchased a property on that same street. He was reportedly driving a red Dodge Challenger that had a white and blue license plate. Authorities aren’t sure where he went once he drove away from the scene.

If you know anything more about the incident, investigators are asking you to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.

