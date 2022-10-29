Read full article on original website
Todd Peddle
3d ago
Well we see that Whitmer has to bring in Obama and not the current President which shows people are tired of the same ‘old’ crap.. time for change.
44
pcfree
3d ago
Where is Joe? Oh yeah scratch that. Dems will help you right into the poor house. Skyrocketing groceries and gas. Skyrocketing inflation record crime in blue cities. Open borders allowing drugs thru to destroy our youth. I think I would prefer that you just stop fighting for me. You have done enough. If you are voting dem you have no right to complain about any of this. You are now responsible for it.
14
DaninMichigan
3d ago
not democrats, most of these elite democrats live in gated communities, marthas vineyard etc. they don’t even know us.
13
Michigan Governor Whitmer Rapidly Losing Ground To Her Opponent Dixon
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon is now polling within one percentage point of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in the state’s gubernatorial race, per a new poll. Dixon received 47.9% support while Whitmer received 48.4%, a difference of 0.5%, according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group. The small...
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Black Woman Tells Barack Obama He’s ‘Finer Than a Mug’ at Democratic Voting Rally in Detroit
Hands down, former president Barack Obama served his two terms in the White House with swag, and a Democratic rally in Detroit, Mich. this weekend proved he’s still got it. Obama was interrupted at a voting rally in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 29 when a Black woman yelled that he was fine. The 44th president of the United States began, “I have to admit that sometimes going out on the campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to.”
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Kyra Bolden Could Become The First Black Woman To Join Michigan’s Supreme Court
With a November victory, Bolden would join other historical figures on the highest courts on both the state and federal levels.
Obama rallies with Michigan Dems, boosting Whitmer and mocking Dixon
Former President Barack Obama said in Detroit Saturday that reelecting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming election is an essential bulwark to protect Michiganders’ rights. Aiming to build enthusiasm ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, Obama spoke to a diverse crowd of about 3,500, including all of Michigan’s...
Two weeks to go until Michiganders choose their next governor. Just how close is Tudor Dixon to unseating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?
With two weeks to go in the 2022 Midterms, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off in the final Gubernatorial debate on the campus of Oakland University. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes pulse of the election as it hits the homestretch.
GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the...
Don’t believe the lies about Michigan’s voting rights ballot initiative, election expert begs
Few people know the ins and outs of Michigan’s elections more than Chris Thomas. As the state’s former longtime elections director, Thomas spent nearly four decades protecting the ballot box and ensuring the accuracy of the count. During his tenure, elections were secure, trusted, and stable. But, he...
Barack Obama Launches TV Ad for Whitmer as Dixon Starts to Close Gap
Former President Barack Obama starred in a political advertisement for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer with two weeks to go until she faces Republican opponent Tudor Dixon in the November 8 midterm election. In the 30-second advertisement released on Tuesday, Obama refers to the Democratic governor as "Michigan tough" and praises...
6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
Michigan Democrats’ pitch to voters: Abortion bans are bad for business
Polls show voters care more about the economy than abortion. Democrats in the Rust Belt state argue the two can’t be separated.
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Jeff Irwin running against Scott Price in Michigan Senate's 15th District race
Voters in the northeast corner of Lenawee County will have a new state senator in 2023, but that person might have 10 years of legislative experience. Democratic state Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor is running against Republican challenger Scott Price of Ypsilanti in the 15th state Senate District race. The new 15th District covers Clinton, Macon and Tecumseh townships, the city of Tecumseh, and parts of Washtenaw and Monroe counties. It was created by the state's redistricting commission following the 2020 census.
‘This is a blueprint’: abortion rights ballot proposal takes off in Michigan
Campaigners feel groundswell of support for proposal to stop a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect
Three Wolverine Watchmen Members Convicted of All Charges in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A Michigan jury convicted three members of the Wolverine Watchmen of all charges related to a plot to kidnap and potentially assassinate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). The guilty verdicts against Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico fall a little more than two years after the FBI and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) announced charges against seven people in a massive joint anti-terrorism operation.
