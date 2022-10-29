Read full article on original website
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested on weapons charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month in Carbondale that resulted in damage to property. Gary Starks, 60, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
wish989.com
Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
wjpf.com
One arrested after trespassing incident at West Frankfort High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for trespassing at the West Frankfort High School. Superintendent Matt Donkin says the trespasser was a person already known to school officials. They were removed from school grounds by West Frankfort Police and taken to jail. The school day continued as normal.
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
KFVS12
City of Perryville getting new mural
A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
cilfm.com
Former Carbondale Police appointed to Prisoner Review Board
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) –Former Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs has been appointed y Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Grubbs was the Chief of Police in Carbondale for six years, retiring in 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Chief of Police, Police Lieutenant, Police Sergeant, and as a Police Officer.
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting.
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County
Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1.
wjpf.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek missing woman
Paducah Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing person. Christie S. Taylor is a 51-year-old white female, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She last was seen in the area of North 12th Street, wearing jeans and a jacket of unknown color.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
KFVS12
Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a monument company Tuesday afternoon. Vienna Police Chief James Miller confirmed a major fire at JW Reynolds Monument Company on S. 5th Street on the Vienna Courthouse Square. He said the call came in around 2:34 p.m....
KFVS12
99-year-old man puts on concert for others on his birthday
Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
