COLUMBIA — South Carolina football had its four-game winning streak snapped with a loss against Missouri on homecoming Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. A week after beating Texas A&M for the first time in program history, the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) fell 23-10 to the Tigers (4-4, 2-3) for the fourth straight season. They are no longer ranked after appearing in the top 25 last week for the first time since 2018, and the Gamecocks have not been ranked two consecutive weeks since 2014.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO