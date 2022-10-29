ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

A suspect wanted for firing a gun in Carbondale is in custody

A suspect wanted for firing gunshots last month in northeast Carbondale has been arrested. Police say 60-year-old Gary Lee Starks is jailed on a warrant for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. On October 11, Starks is accused of firing shots in...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.

Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

City of Perryville getting new mural

PERRYVILLE, MO
cilfm.com

Former Carbondale Police appointed to Prisoner Review Board

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) –Former Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs has been appointed y Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Grubbs was the Chief of Police in Carbondale for six years, retiring in 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Chief of Police, Police Lieutenant, Police Sergeant, and as a Police Officer.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say

MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. We're joined by Joel Rhodes, the author of...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.

The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
VIENNA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for woman reported missing in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 51-year-old Christie S. Taylor was last seen on Saturday in the area of North 12th St. When she was last seen, officers say she was wearing jeans and a jacket, and she...
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday

Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a monument company Tuesday afternoon. Vienna Police Chief James Miller confirmed a major fire at JW Reynolds Monument Company on S. 5th Street on the Vienna Courthouse Square. He said the call came in around 2:34 p.m....
VIENNA, IL

