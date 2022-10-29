Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
A suspect wanted for firing a gun in Carbondale is in custody
A suspect wanted for firing gunshots last month in northeast Carbondale has been arrested. Police say 60-year-old Gary Lee Starks is jailed on a warrant for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. On October 11, Starks is accused of firing shots in...
wish989.com
Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
KFVS12
City of Perryville getting new mural
cilfm.com
Former Carbondale Police appointed to Prisoner Review Board
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) –Former Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs has been appointed y Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Grubbs was the Chief of Police in Carbondale for six years, retiring in 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Chief of Police, Police Lieutenant, Police Sergeant, and as a Police Officer.
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance photos. The sheriff’s office said he’s a person of interest after using a stolen credit card. Investigators say the card was taken during a recent vehicle break-in. If you...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
KFVS12
Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22
KFVS12
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 51-year-old Christie S. Taylor was last seen on Saturday in the area of North 12th St. When she was last seen, officers say she was wearing jeans and a jacket, and she...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
KFVS12
Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a monument company Tuesday afternoon. Vienna Police Chief James Miller confirmed a major fire at JW Reynolds Monument Company on S. 5th Street on the Vienna Courthouse Square. He said the call came in around 2:34 p.m....
