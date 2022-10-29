COLUMBIA — South Carolina football had one of its worst offensive performances of the season in a 23-10 loss against Missouri on homecoming last week. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) now hope to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility against Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) in Nashville on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). Coach Shane Beamer left the Mizzou loss feeling frustrated by the team's lack of execution after what he considered an excellent week of practice.

