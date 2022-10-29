ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks defensive backs building chemistry

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have now rattled off seven wins in a row - but they're not without their flaws. Oregon ranks 119th in the nation in pass defense and just gave up 328 yards against Cal. But the defensive backs feel like they've made continual improvement...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State football still not set on a starting quarterback

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Friday night isn't just for high school football this week. The Oregon State Beavers will play as a ranked team for the first time since 2013 this Friday when OSU travels to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies. The quarterback situation still hasn't figured itself out...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction

It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
EUGENE, OR
Fans react to Beavers being ranked for first time since 2013

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The wait is finally over. Oregon State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2013 preseason. We took to twitter to ask Beaver fans what they were doing in 2013:. “Senior in HS. Geez that was forever ago," said @Beav0060718.
CORVALLIS, OR
Ducks Football: Seven McGee confirms departure from team

EUGENE, Ore. — In University of Oregon football news, multiple outlets reported early Monday that receiver Seven McGee was entering the transfer portal. A few hours later, he confirmed his departure, tweeting, "All love to oregon and the program much love and respect! Can't wait to find a new home ! In the mean time it's time to work !"
EUGENE, OR
Four local teams advance to OSAA Boys Soccer quarterfinals

EUGENE, Ore. — It's playoff time for OSAA boys soccer. Tuesday started with a dozen teams in our viewing area still in contention and now we're down to four. In 6A, #4 South Eugene beat Mountainside in round two. They'll host #12 Gresham in the quarterfinals. In 5A, after...
EUGENE, OR
Top high school football plays of the week - Halloween edition!

EUGENE, Ore. — To celebrate this Halloween, let's take a look at the most haunting hits, petrifying passes, and spooky sacks from this week in high school football:. 5: Unlike Sam Darnold, no seeing ghosts for Pleasant Hill quarterback Breasan Holliday. He celebrates the holiday weekend by stabbing the defense with a deep pass to Colton Kaiser. Big-time touchdown for the Billies.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Emeralds make case for new stadium

The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
EUGENE, OR
University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
EUGENE, OR
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
LINN COUNTY, OR
South Eugene family claims the 'Spookiest Yard' for Halloween

A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best décor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween for the past forty years.
EUGENE, OR
Willamalane's annual Halloween Carnival draws over a thousand

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — After two years of COVID restrictions limiting the carnival to drive-through events, Willamalane's annual Halloween Carnival was back in full force. With restrictions now lifted, the event drew nearly double the crowd it normally does. "We've typically seen anywhere from around 500 people, 300-500 people, come...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home

EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
EUGENE, OR
Kids begin Halloween with Eugene PD's Candy with a Cop

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
EUGENE, OR

