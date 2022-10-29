Read full article on original website
KVAL
Ducks defensive backs building chemistry
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have now rattled off seven wins in a row - but they're not without their flaws. Oregon ranks 119th in the nation in pass defense and just gave up 328 yards against Cal. But the defensive backs feel like they've made continual improvement...
KVAL
Oregon State football still not set on a starting quarterback
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Friday night isn't just for high school football this week. The Oregon State Beavers will play as a ranked team for the first time since 2013 this Friday when OSU travels to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies. The quarterback situation still hasn't figured itself out...
KVAL
Oregon, Oregon State football debut in initial College Football Playoff rankings
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 9, a college football national champion will be crowned in Los Angeles. That's still ten weeks away and if history has taught us anything, the four teams that will reach the college football playoff usually aren't the ones that are in the top four in the first rankings.
KVAL
Despite double-digit win at Cal, Oregon football admits they can play better
BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon’s motto coming into the week was hungry and humble. Oregon defeated Cal Saturday, 42-24, and make no mistake: the Ducks wanted this win - just not in this way. And that’s where the humbling lessons come in. Despite this trip to Berkley seeming...
KVAL
Lanning on Colorado: 'They've at times been playing with some resiliency, some new life'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's next opponent on the Pac-12 football schedule is Colorado - a team that's had a tumultuous season. The Buffaloes moved on from head coach Karl Dorrell at the beginning of October. But in their next game, they were able to upset Cal...
KVAL
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction
It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
KVAL
Fans react to Beavers being ranked for first time since 2013
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The wait is finally over. Oregon State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2013 preseason. We took to twitter to ask Beaver fans what they were doing in 2013:. “Senior in HS. Geez that was forever ago," said @Beav0060718.
KVAL
Ducks Football: Seven McGee confirms departure from team
EUGENE, Ore. — In University of Oregon football news, multiple outlets reported early Monday that receiver Seven McGee was entering the transfer portal. A few hours later, he confirmed his departure, tweeting, "All love to oregon and the program much love and respect! Can't wait to find a new home ! In the mean time it's time to work !"
KVAL
Four local teams advance to OSAA Boys Soccer quarterfinals
EUGENE, Ore. — It's playoff time for OSAA boys soccer. Tuesday started with a dozen teams in our viewing area still in contention and now we're down to four. In 6A, #4 South Eugene beat Mountainside in round two. They'll host #12 Gresham in the quarterfinals. In 5A, after...
KVAL
Top high school football plays of the week - Halloween edition!
EUGENE, Ore. — To celebrate this Halloween, let's take a look at the most haunting hits, petrifying passes, and spooky sacks from this week in high school football:. 5: Unlike Sam Darnold, no seeing ghosts for Pleasant Hill quarterback Breasan Holliday. He celebrates the holiday weekend by stabbing the defense with a deep pass to Colton Kaiser. Big-time touchdown for the Billies.
KVAL
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
KVAL
Eugene Emeralds make case for new stadium
The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
KVAL
University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
KVAL
Average gas prices fall in Eugene, but tight supply may cause future challenges
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.83/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a...
KVAL
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
KVAL
South Eugene family claims the 'Spookiest Yard' for Halloween
A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best décor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween for the past forty years.
KVAL
Willamalane's annual Halloween Carnival draws over a thousand
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — After two years of COVID restrictions limiting the carnival to drive-through events, Willamalane's annual Halloween Carnival was back in full force. With restrictions now lifted, the event drew nearly double the crowd it normally does. "We've typically seen anywhere from around 500 people, 300-500 people, come...
KVAL
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
KVAL
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
KVAL
Kids begin Halloween with Eugene PD's Candy with a Cop
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
