WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday.

While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks.

Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game to talk about the loss and what the team needs to work on moving forward.

You can see the full press conference in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.