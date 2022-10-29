Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament
The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday. The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown looks ahead to Iowa State trip
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed members of the media on Tuesday as he prepares his team for a critical matchup against Iowa State. While Brown focused his press conference on the football side of things, he opened the session by offering words of support for guard James Gmiter, who suddenly lost his mother, Kim, over the weekend.
WBOY
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Curt Cignetti
With the “climb” quickly falling apart in Morgantown, many expect the Mountaineers to move on from Neal Brown following the 2022 season. Once the decision becomes final, the quest to find his successor will commence. While many will be throwing around the big names, there will be names...
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: Shane Lyons Desperately Wants to Keep Neal Brown at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, the heat within the offices of director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee is getting hotter and hotter.
WTRF
West Virginia ranks second in region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
WBOY
Mountaineers top Oklahoma State, advance to Big 12 semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of...
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WBOY
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel
In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Player of the Year Candidate
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia landed Jose Perez, a transfer from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year!. Perez, a 6’5 guard from Bronx, New York, averaged 18.9 points per game last season. He expects to be available this season and will instantly be able to step in and be a starter and a top scorer for the Mountaineers.
Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season
The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Doddridge County High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WBOY
Here’s West Virginia’s best dive bar, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – Every state has at least one, but few can say to be the best in their state, and according to Yelp, Morgantown’s Crockett’s Lodge appears to be the best dive bar in West Virginia. Boasting a, currently, three and a half star rating on the...
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
Metro News
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
Comments / 0