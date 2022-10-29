The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.

