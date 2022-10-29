After a stinker like Saturday, it’ll take some doing for the Cowboys to find themselves in College Football Playoff — but they’re at least somewhat in the discussion. Oklahoma State was listed at No. 18 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the year, which released Tuesday evening. That put the Pokes third among Big 12 teams behind TCU (No. 7) and Kansas State (No. 13), both of which beat OSU in conference play already. Texas, ranked No. 24, is the only other Big 12 team to crack the initial rankings.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO