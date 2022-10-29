Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Ranked No. 18 in First College Football Playoff Poll of Season
After a stinker like Saturday, it’ll take some doing for the Cowboys to find themselves in College Football Playoff — but they’re at least somewhat in the discussion. Oklahoma State was listed at No. 18 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the year, which released Tuesday evening. That put the Pokes third among Big 12 teams behind TCU (No. 7) and Kansas State (No. 13), both of which beat OSU in conference play already. Texas, ranked No. 24, is the only other Big 12 team to crack the initial rankings.
Daily Bullets (Nov. 1): Iowa State Kickoff Time, Betting Line for Kansas Game
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • You’ll (not) be shocked when you hear what time OSU’s kickoff against Iowa State on November 12th will be. • What Mike Gundy had to say at his weekly press conference...
Three Things Kansas Coach Lance Leipold Said Ahead of the Jayhawks’ Game against Oklahoma State
After starting the season 5-0, Lance Leipold is still in search of a win that would put Kansas in a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks had a bye week this past weekend and play Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence. Here are three things KU’s coach said ahead of the matchup.
Kick Time Announced for Oklahoma State’s Nov. 12 Game against Iowa State
Make it seven straight 2:30 p.m. kicks for the Pokes. The Big 12 on Monday released times for the Nov. 12 slate of games, revealing that the Cowboys would make another appearance in the 2:30 p.m. slot. All of Oklahoma State’s Big 12 games have been played in that window. The game will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Why Not Exhibition Wrestling Matches?
Oklahoma State basketball plays Ouachita Baptist this Thursday, a Division-II program out of Arkansas with an enrollment of about 1,500 students, according to their website. OSU hosts events like this most years, including last season when they did something similar with UCO. That game had 8,638 people in attendance, and Oklahoma State won 76-68.
