ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Urban League celebrates new members to ‘I Am My Brother’s Keeper’ program

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zyhwc_0irfzZFF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League is celebrating the inauguration of dozens of new members to its I Am My Brother’s Keeper program, which teaches life lessons and offers mentorship to make it through school.

Saturday’s event was all about youth and having an open space to talk to them about the issues that people of color face in their everyday lives.

The goal of I Am My Brother’s Keeper is to show the young boys that there is more to life than what they see now and hopefully point them on a positive path.

“A chance to be able to be successful here in the community, to be able to have people that look like them be able to overcome some of the challenges that they faced, and to be able to have the opportunity to be exposed to things they otherwise wouldn’t get to,” said Charles Hill, the vice president of operations for the Columbus Urban League.

NBC4’s Kerry Charles served as the keynote speaker at Saturday’s event. He spoke to the boys about how he was raised in Columbus just like them, about how he got to where he is today, and told them they can do anything they set their minds to.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, turns 99

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trailblazer, crusher of glass ceilings, and esteemed journalist Ann B. Walker celebrated her 99th birthday in Wolfe Park Tuesday. Walker has made history multiple times during her life: While at NBC4, she was the first woman broadcaster to report on the Ohio legislature and later served as the station’s and city’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. https://nbc4i.co/3DjR69i. Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for …. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today Olde Towne East shooting

JA Biztown program prepares next generation of business …. Goods being bought and sold. Inventory being taken. And budgets to manage. Just another busy day in JA Biztown. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill …. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre' Hill shooting. FOR...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Sense of normalcy returns with Halloween in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. One of those neighborhoods is the Hilltop and at the corner Ogden Avenue and Whitehead Road, not only can those children get candy, but also a science box from COSI, all part of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police offer kids safe Halloween experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is just hours away and the Columbus divisions of police and fire and other community groups are making sure everyone celebrates safely. Columbus police officers and firefighters spent part of their day Sunday handing out candy and meeting the community during a trunk or treat event downtown on Marconi Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality

Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio

This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy