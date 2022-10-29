Read full article on original website
Maryland Sheriff’s Deputy ‘in Full Uniform’ Allegedly Raped Woman in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Followed Her from Work Days Later
A 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a department store parking lot last week then followed her from her place of employment in the following days. Steven Victor Abreu of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody on...
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
23-year-old Georgia father arrested after accidentally killing his son
According to WSB-TV on Oct. 18, a Dekalb County father was arrested after police said he shot and killed his 2-year-old son on Oct. 9. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as the father, Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental as the gun under his pillow went off and shot his son, Sekani, in the head while he was sleeping with him.
howafrica.com
SA Police Officer Arrested For Murder Of His 18-Year-Old Girlfriend And Another Woman
A policeman has been arrested for the murder of two women, aged 18 and 24, in Durban, South Africa. The incident took place in Mandela Park, KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, in the early hours of Friday morning, October 14, 2022. The 18-year-old victim, identified as Njabulo Enhle Majozi, is said...
Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire
Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
Police identify 5-year-old boy found dead inside suitcase in Indiana, name two suspects
After a six-month investigation covering multiple states, police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana last April. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia, during a news conference held by Indiana State Police on Wednesday.
iheart.com
At Least 36 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 36 people, including 22 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via NBC News. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while fleeing...
Fundraiser started for family of siblings killed in SUV-school bus collision
A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family of a brother and sister killed in crash between an SUV and a school bus earlier this week.
Woman shot multiple times while in bed at NW Atlanta apartments, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in bed early Monday morning at an apartment in northwest Atlanta by gunfire that came from outside, police said.
Delphi murders: Arrest reportedly made in connection with deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (TCD) -- Indiana State Police have allegedly arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of teens Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, who were killed in February 2017. WXIN-TV reports they received confirmation from "multiple sources" that 50-year-old Richard Allen was taken into custody and booked...
4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Ohio
A Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed south, and the driver, a 49-year-old man whom police did not identify, hit the woman and child in the crosswalk.
toofab.com
Prime Suspect in Delphi Murders Assisted Teen Victim's Family Printing Funeral Photos, Says Aunt
"I was a mess trying to get the images off my phone. Once they were printed, he looked at me and said, 'I'm not gonna charge you for this.'" 50-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi, Indiana has been charged with two counts of murder for Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, who were killed in 2017.
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
6 hurt in shooting near church where funeral was being held
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A shooting near a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held left six people wounded Friday, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. Police responded to the scene around noon when the city’s gunshot detection system alerted authorities that several shots had been...
2 women charged after body found in suitcase is identified as 5-year-old boy
Police have issued warrants for two adults after a body found in a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. In a news conference on Oct. 26, Indiana State police say they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned 6 years old this week.
thesource.com
Takeoff Dead at 28, Killed in Shooting at Houston Bowling Alley
Takeoff is reportedly dead after a shooting at a Houston bowling alley. According to TMZ, Takeoff was killed after 2:30 a.m. when shots were fired at 810 Billards & Bowling. The shooting occurred during a dice game. After an altercation began, shooting followed, striking Takeoff near his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon
In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
Road rage: Driver allegedly shoots at car, on DC road, with baby inside
WASHINGTON — DC Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly shot at a car, with a baby inside of it, on a local highway. The incident happened around 9 a.m., Thursday, along southbound I-295, near Joint Base Anacostia Boling. Leon Vessels said his 11-month-old son, Legend,...
