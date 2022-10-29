ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during robbery in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reported missing in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area in South Los Angeles. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead after truck split in half in collision with pole in Chatsworth

A pickup truck driver died in an early-morning crash in Chatsworth on Tuesday, leading to an hourslong closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The crash was reported at about 2:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore. The driver of a red pickup truck, a man, was declared dead at the scene after the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men killed at Covina Halloween party

COVINA, Calif. – One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was...
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Motorist shot in Mid-City area; suspect in custody

A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said. The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy