Police search for suspect after 2 men stabbed in Hollywood
Two men were stabbed on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday night, prompting a search for a suspect.
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities offer $50,000 reward for unsolved murder of man killed near Nipsey Hussle mural
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department are offering a $50,000 reward in connection to the murder of a man paying respects at a Nipsey Hussle mural outside of his Marathon Clothing store. On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Tyrell Williams, 26, and some friends arrived at the alley...
Santa Monica Mirror
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party
Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
Police shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knives in Huntington Park
Police shot and killed a man who was armed with two knives in Huntington Park Sunday, authorities say.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during robbery in Van Nuys
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the...
Man pleads no contest to murdering and raping women found dumped near L.A. freeways
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man recently pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting and killing two young women whose bodies were dumped near Los Angeles freeways in 2011. In a news release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas was convicted of killing 17-year-old Michelle...
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area in South Los Angeles. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the...
Bellflower man accused of impersonating LAPD, targeting Spanish-speaking job seekers to steal cash
Alejandro Martin targeted Spanish-speaking job seekers he found on the periodical El Clasificado to trick them into giving him money, knowing that his victims were already vulnerable, the sheriff said.
NBC Los Angeles
Doubt Declared About Mental Competency of Woman Charged in Pasadena Pickaxe Attack
A doubt was declared on Tuesday in court about the mental competency of a woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor's house in Pasadena. Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was charged last week with one felony count of vandalism, according...
KTLA.com
Families of two men shot, killed at Halloween party in Covina speak out
Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones after a suspected gunman opened fire on five of their closest friends and family members, killing two of them. The shooting happened at a home on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a Halloween Party.
Man pleads no contest to killing teen, woman whose bodies were found dumped in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — A man has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting and killing a teenage girl and a woman whose bodies were found less than a year apart dumped beside freeways in Los Angeles. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Geovanni...
CHP deploys dramatic PIT maneuver, takes driver of suspected stolen vehicle into custody in Pasadena
Officers with the California Highway Patrol took the driver of a suspected stolen truck into custody Monday evening in Pasadena after a pursuit. Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division originally started tracking the driver on the southbound 5 Freeway before turning the chase over to CHP in the area of Eagle Rock. […]
1 dead after truck split in half in collision with pole in Chatsworth
A pickup truck driver died in an early-morning crash in Chatsworth on Tuesday, leading to an hourslong closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The crash was reported at about 2:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore. The driver of a red pickup truck, a man, was declared dead at the scene after the […]
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men killed at Covina Halloween party
COVINA, Calif. – One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was...
Woman shot in back during argument at Hollywood Hills Halloween party
A woman was shot in the back after an argument broke out at a Halloween party in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The shooting was reported at the private party located in the 1600 block of Viewmont Drive. Investigators believe the incident began as an argument between attendees of the […]
Motorist shot in Mid-City area; suspect in custody
A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said. The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard […]
