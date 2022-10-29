ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
SFGate

Will Twitter's verified users be willing to pay for their blue check mark?

To understand Elon Musk's grand plan for Twitter - to the extent he has developed one in the short time since he stopped trying to get out of the deal and agreed to buy the company after all - it helps to go back to April 13, 2010. That's the day Twitter announced, for the first time, a way to make money.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
SFGate

Media Companies Find New Ways to Exploit Their IP as Innovation Drives Content Creators

Intellectual property is what fuels today’s Hollywood. As the industry has become more risk-averse, fewer truly original screenplays are getting made, and ones that seem to be original often have some tie-in with recognizable properties (from music to video games to crime cases and other true stories), attaching most any given project to a proven success or brand. “Within the industry, it kind of gives executives and studios a little bit of cover, in the sense they’re able to say, ‘Look at this thing that already exists,’” notes producer/screenwriter James Vanderbilt, CCO of Project X Entertainment.
SFGate

The Russo Brothers Assemble: Inside AGBO, Their $1 Billion Studio and When They Might Return to Marvel

Instead, the Russos have dedicated themselves to assembling their own creative cosmos with AGBO, the independent, artist-friendly studio they launched in 2017 with producing partner Mike Larocca. Their “Endgame”-sized ambition is no less than to help lead the industry into the future of entertainment, which is why the Russos have been selected as Variety’s Showmen of the Year.

