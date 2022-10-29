ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kyrie Irving scores 4 points as loss to Bulls drops Nets to 2-6

NEW YORK — Just when you think it can’t get any worse, in comes the stark reminder that there’s always another level below the basement. Kevin Durant said it best: The coach can only do so much. It falls on the players to make an impact in a game.
BROOKLYN, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Timberwolves reserves make it close, but Suns triumph 116-107

The Timberwolves' supposedly soft opening of the schedule, one in which they only won one more game than they lost, came to an end Tuesday night. After looking inconsistent in the first handful of games, now came a test of their two-big lineup against one of the best teams in the Western Conference in recent years, Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Should Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Come Off The Bench?

View the original article to see embedded media. At 36, Kyle Lowry is no longer the point guard he was when he was a perennial All-Star. He hasn't been as dominant as in year's past because of age. While Lowry was a solid addition last year, there are some who think he would be better suited to come off the bench.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 help Thunder push win streak to 4

For a few moments, it seemed like the glory days for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “MVP! MVP!” chants rained down for a Thunder player late in a win, like they often did during the Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook era. This time, the chants were for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The new face...
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?

FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings

The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy