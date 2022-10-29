ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'

Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops

Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
The Spun

ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
AUBURN, AL
CBS Sports

College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 10: Proven model backs Clemson, Auburn

The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions have had an opportunity to take down the top two teams in the Big Ten this season, but they have been unsuccessful on both occasions. They covered the 15.5-point spread in their 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week, however, after failing to cover in a blowout loss to then-No. 5 Michigan earlier in the month. Penn State will take a step down in competition when it travels to Indiana on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Nittany Lions are 13.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries

Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs

Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury

Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season

Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday

Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

