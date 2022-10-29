Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job
After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
Mike Leach makes incredible pitch to potential Mississippi State ADs
Mississippi State are preparing to search for a new athletic director, and football coach Mike Leach gave the school something of a ringing endorsement, at least by his standards. Mississippi State confirmed Monday that athletic director John Cohen was leaving the school to take on the same role at Auburn,...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
atozsports.com
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job
Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee ties Ohio State for No. 2 in college football rankings with No. 1 Georgia up next
Tennessee crept up to a tie for No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll this week ahead of an epic SEC on CBS Game of the Week showdown between the Volunteers and No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Ohio State is also tied for second in the poll as both the Buckeyes and Volunteers finished with 1,500 points in the voting.
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 10: Proven model backs Clemson, Auburn
The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions have had an opportunity to take down the top two teams in the Big Ten this season, but they have been unsuccessful on both occasions. They covered the 15.5-point spread in their 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week, however, after failing to cover in a blowout loss to then-No. 5 Michigan earlier in the month. Penn State will take a step down in competition when it travels to Indiana on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Nittany Lions are 13.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
Comments / 0